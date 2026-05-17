First Half Blitz Powers Ireland To Super Sunday Win

On a day when history was made Ireland brought the record house to their feet with a dominant, free scoring first half display that ultimately saw them run out 54-5 winners.

A record attendance of 31,293 brought huge Green Wave energy throughout the game and the team answered it with a huge performance.

Tries from Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald(04′), Robyn O’Connor(07′), Brittany Hogan(13′), Erin King(18′), Player of the Match Aoife Wafer(29′, 38′) and Stacey Flood(35′) and six conversions from Dannah O’Brien overpowered Scotland to give Ireland an unassailable 47-0 lead at half time.

Scotland came out battling in the second half and ultimately held Ireland to just one score, from Hogan with the coverson from O’Brien, while adding one of their own with the clock in the red.