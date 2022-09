Title hopefuls Old Belvedere and UL Bohemians met in the opening round of the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division at Ollie Campbell Park .

It was a tightly-contested game with the sides scoring a try apiece, but a trio of penalties from new Ireland out-half Dannah O’Brien steered her new club Belvedere to a 14-5 victory.

Check out some of the best photos from the Energia AIL opener: