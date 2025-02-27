Cian Healy In Pictures

Cian Healy will hang up his boots as Ireland’s current most capped player having surpassed Brian O’Driscoll when coming off the bench during the 150th Anniversary Test against Australia at Aviva Stadium last November.

The prop has featured in two of Ireland’s three Championship wins this season, moving him to 136 caps in green, and he is now also Ireland’s most capped player in the Six Nations on 66 appearances.

Healy made his Ireland debut against Australia at Croke Park in 2009 and has enjoyed a superlative career, winning five Championship titles and featuring at three Rugby World Cups, while also touring with the British and Irish Lions in 2013.