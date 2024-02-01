Captain’s Run In Marseille

The Ireland squad enjoyed their final run-out of the week ahead of Friday’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations kick-off in Marseille. It was a chance for the players to get a feel for the Stade Vélodrome as they prepare to face France.

Farrell: We’ve Got To Relish These Occasions And Go After Them

Head coach Andy Farrell has handed Championship debuts to Joe McCarthy and Calvin Nash, while out-half Jack Crowley will start his first Six Nations match having briefly featured off the bench against Italy last season.