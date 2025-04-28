On Sunday afternoon Aviva Stadium played host to two very special events. On the pitch the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s and Women’s Finals gave us two epic club matches; meanwhile before the match the IRFU paid tribute to the men and women nominate by their clubs and schools for the Service To Rugby awards.

To celebrate and acknowledge those who have made a significant contribution to the development of the game in Ireland, the special recognition awards were presented to 100 Volunteers as part of the IRFU’s 150th anniversary celebrations. There was a certain poignancy in the posthumous award for John Keane of UL Bohemian, a stalwart of the club for many years and a huge supporter of the Women’s team who unveiled a flag in his honour as they won the trophy.

Reflecting on the history of the game, the nomination process was a chance for Clubs, Schools and Provinces to acknowledge the significant impact of members throughout the generations up to the modern day; influences that can still be witnessed in the rugby community across the island of Ireland. The candidates were then finalised by the respective provinces before their final submission to the IRFU. The final list is available below and is broken down by province. In some instances the recipients of the award have been volunteering in other Clubs and Schools who are also listed. IRFU Services To Rugby Awards

CONNACHT

Stephen Parkinson – Coláiste Iognáid

Colin Cooper – Sancta Maria Louisburgh

Gerry Coen – Corrib RFC

Niall Finnerty – Portumna Rugby Club

Noel Mannion – Balllinasloe RFC

Brian Harte – Galway Bay Rugby Club

John Hardiman – OLBC

Michael Loftus – Marist College, Buccaneers RFC

Mary Lydon – Connemara RFC

Bernie Huxford – Calasanctius College

Jimmy Coen – Dunmore RFC

Johnny McCormack – Castlebar RFC

Michael Silke – Buccaneers RFC

Padraic McGann – Monivea Rugby Club

Gerry Kelly – Garbally College, Ballinasloe

Brian Mullan – Sligo RFC

Stuart Baker (posthumous) – St. Joseph’s College, Galway

Catherine Collins – Galway Corinthians RFC

Michael Deacy – Galwegians RFC

Alan Rowe – Ballina RFC

Gearóid Ó Broin – University of Galway RFC

Gerry O’Donnell (posthumous) – Ballina RFC

Ciaran McBrien – Carrick on Shannon RFC

Sean Higgins – Tuam RFC

Kieran Dowd – Creggs RFC

Liz Brady – Westport RFC

LEINSTER

John Hammond – UCD RFC

Dr Bill Twomey – Terenure College RFC

Irene O’Byrne – Tullow RFC

Fleur Moran – Bridgetown College

Seamus Doyle – New Ross RFC

Tom Crotty – County Carlow FC

D O’Brien – St. Mary’s College RFC

Richard (Richie) Fagan – Emerald Warriors RFC

Stuart Hill – Ratoath RFC

Thomas Walsh – Guinness Rugby Club

Declan Keegan – Seapoint Rugby Club

William (Willie) Moran – Suttonians RFC

Fr Michael Sheil SJ – Clongowes Wood College SJ, Belvedere College SJ, Gonzaga College SJ, Mungret College

Edward ‘Eddie’ Fitzgerald – MU Barnhall RFC, Old Belvedere, Belvedere College SJ

Ray Dempsey – Roscrea RFC

Bill Duggan – Ashbourne RFC, Leinster Rugby

Mick Hennessey – Clane RFC

Mick McCoy – Newbridge RFC

Anthony ‘Tojo’ Walsh – Wexford Wanderers RFC

Graham Jones (posthumous) – Liberty Saints RFC

Monica Beresford – CYM Rugby Club

Dave Hicks – De La Salle Palmerston FC

Ian Harte – Arklow RFC

Vincent Pierce – Rathdrum Rugby Club

Dick Brady – Navan RFC, Lansdowne FC, Castleknock College

MUNSTER

Richie Feeney – Castletroy College

Ger Staunton – Thomond RFC

Trevor Doherty – Dungarvan RFC

Tony Daly – Kanturk RFC

Eamonn Murray – Munster Association of Referees

Wessel Vosloo – Carrigaline RFC

John Barry – Mallow RFC

Mathew ‘Matty’ McCoy – Newcastle West RFC

Anthony Kelliher – Killorglin RFC

Fergal Healy – Nenagh Ormond RFC

John Keane (posthumous)- UL Bohemian RFC

Tony Grant – Young Munster RFC

Joe Murphy – Midleton RFC

Mike Walker – Killarney RFC

Alan Craughwell – Sundays Well RFC

Donal Kennedy – Ballincollig RFC

Killian Barry – Coláiste Muire, Cobh

Dermot McGovern – Old Crescent RFC

Philip Stokes – Kinsale RFC

Gethin Lewis – Highfield RFC

Jim Murphy – Cork Constitution FC

Chris Cullinan – Crescent College Comprehensive

Garrett McCabe – Clonakilty RFC

David Glynn – Kilrush RFC

Aidan Mulvihill – Listowel RFC

ULSTER

John McKinney – Campbell College Belfast

Neil McIlwaine – Lurgan Rugby Club

Willie Gribben – Portadown

Michael Dickson (posthumous) – Carrickfergus Grammar School, Carrickfergus RFC, Malone RFC

Tom Skelton (posthumous) – Dalriada School

John O’Callaghan – Monaghan RFC

William Boyd – Clogher Valley RFC

John Merritt – Inishowen Rugby Club

Nigel Smythe – Belfast High School Former Pupils

Terry and Aly Finlay – Enniskillen Royal Grammar School, formerly Portora Royal School, Collegiate Grammar School

Robbie Moore (posthumous) – Queens University Belfast

Noel Conn – City of Armagh RFC

Malachy McNally – Virginia RFC

John Curry – Randalstown Rugby Club

Des O’Donnell (posthumous) – Instonians RFC

John Waide – Ballymoney RFC

Rab Weir – Grosvenor RFC

Peter Caldwell – Ballyclare RFC

Crawford McConkey – Coleraine Rugby Football, Cricket and Hockey Club

David Dodds – Banbridge RFC

Alan McCully – Ulster University Coleraine Magee RFC

Joe Carlisle (posthumous) – Ballynahinch RFC

Keith Patton – Royal School Dungannon

Phil Logan – Cooke RFC

Barney McGonigle – Friends School, Lisburn, Ulster Rugby

Take a look at a selection of photos from the day.