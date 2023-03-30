Jump to main content

Ireland 7s: Hong Kong 7s Updates
30th March 2023 20:00

By Editor

Harry McNulty and Lucy Mulhall 29/3/2023

HSBC Rugby Sevens Previews, Hong Kong, China 29/3/2023 Ireland men’s and women’s sevens captains Harry McNulty and Lucy Mulhall Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Martin Seras Lima

The race for Olympic qualification hots up this weekend as the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series rolls into Hong Kong for a historic double header event.

The Ireland Men’s and Women’s Sevens squads, sponsored by TritonLake, are bidding to book their tickets for Paris 2024 through this year’s World Series, with the top four teams in the overall standings securing qualification for the Games.

Scroll down for fixtures and match centre links for live coverage

HSBC World 7s Series Match Centre – Women

Follow the action here

HSBC World 7s Series Match Centre – Men

Follow the action here

