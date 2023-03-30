The race for Olympic qualification hots up this weekend as the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series rolls into Hong Kong for a historic double header event.

The Ireland Men’s and Women’s Sevens squads, sponsored by TritonLake, are bidding to book their tickets for Paris 2024 through this year’s World Series, with the top four teams in the overall standings securing qualification for the Games.

