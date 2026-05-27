Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Fixtures Confirmed

The fixture schedule for the 2026 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Series has been confirmed, with the competition set to return across four rounds in August as the provinces once again battle for interprovincial honours.

The IRFU is delighted to confirm that TG4 will once again broadcast the tournament on their Spórt TG4 YouTube channel.

The opening round takes place on Saturday, 8 August, with Munster hosting Leinster while Ulster welcome Connacht. One week later, on 15 August, Leinster face Connacht and Munster take on Ulster in Round 2 action. The third round of fixtures will be played on Saturday, 22 August, as Connacht host Munster and Ulster go head-to-head with Leinster, with the finals day in Dexcom Stadium on Saturday 29th August.

IRFU Head of Women’s Development, Amanda Greensmith, commented,

“The Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Series continues to provide a fantastic platform for players to perform at the highest domestic level, while giving supporters the opportunity to see the best provincial talent on display throughout August. The standard of the competition has risen year-on-year and we’re looking forward to another exciting series in 2026.”

2026 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Series Fixtures

Round 1 – Saturday, 8 August

Munster v Leinster

Ulster v Connacht

Round 2 – Saturday, 15 August

Leinster v Connacht

Munster v Ulster

Round 3 – Saturday, 22 August

Connacht v Munster

Ulster v Leinster

Finals Day – Saturday, 29 August

Further information regarding venues and kick-off times will be confirmed in due course.