IRFU and UL Recognise Key Contributors to Rugby Injury Surveillance Initiative

Each season, the IRIS Project recruits clubs and schools to provide injury surveillance data across the amateur men’s, women’s and schools’ game. As a thank you for their continued support and dedication to the IRIS Project, three participants were presented with signed jerseys from the Senior Men’s and Women’s National Teams.

The winning participants were: Cork Constitution (winner from the amateur men’s clubs’ participants), Galwegians (winner from the amateur women’s clubs’ participants) and Newbridge College (winner from the schools’ participants).

IRFU Medical Director, Prof. Rod McLoughlin said,

“The ongoing support from our clubs and schools working with the IRIS project is truly inspiring. Their contribution has been a fundamental component to how we drive evidence-informed player welfare and performance strategies across our game. We are encouraged to see the growth and development of the IRIS Project over the years, and look forward to seeing it continue to go from strength to strength.”

Professor Tom Comyns, Strength and Conditioning, Co-Principal Investigator IRIS Project said,

“The IRIS Project since its inception has been an exceptional positive initiative by the IRFU and UL to objectively assess the profile of injuries in amateur and schoolboy game in Ireland so that player welfare can be prioritised. This work has been instrumental in directing policy and in developing strategies all aimed at reducing injury risk and enhancing player health. We look focussed on expanding this work over the coming years.”

Launched in 2016, the IRIS Project is a collaboration between the IRFU and UL that aims to monitor injury trends across the grassroots game to enhance player welfare and performance. The commitment from all participating clubs and schools ensures we can accurately compare injury trends following changes to law and the implementation of player welfare strategies.

IRIS Co-Principal Investigator Professor Ian Kenny added,

“We are indebted to all the clubs and schools involved, and especially to the injury recorders for their engagement and interest in this valuable work. They are the physiotherapists, physical therapists, doctors, nurses, and coaches who give their time. The professional approach they bring to this role plays a vital part in helping the IRFU examine player welfare objectively.”

The IRFU and UL wish to take this opportunity to acknowledge the continued support from all stakeholders that have supported the IRIS Project since 2016. The IRIS Project has now completed its 9th season of data collection and will look to publish a comprehensive overview of rugby injuries across Ireland’s grassroots game in the coming months.