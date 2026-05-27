Jo Yapp Appointed Head Coach Of First British & Irish Lions Women’s Team

Yapp will be formally unveiled as Lions Women’s Head Coach at a media conference hosted by Lions Women’s Founding Partner Royal London on Tuesday 9 June

The British & Irish Lions is delighted to announce the appointment of Jo Yapp as Head Coach of the first-ever British & Irish Lions Women’s Team.

Related News

The landmark Howden British & Irish Lions Women’s Series will take place in New Zealand in 2027, with the Lions facing the Black Ferns in a three-Test Series alongside a programme of pre-Test fixtures including a pre-Tour fixture that will be confirmed later this year. The Tour marks a historic milestone for both the Lions and the continued growth of the women’s game across the four home Unions.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Yapp will take a sabbatical from her current role as Head of Women’s Pathway at England Rugby to lead the Tour and will work part time for the Lions from July before taking on the role in a full-time capacity from January. A seventy‑cap England international, she represented the Red Roses at three Women’s Rugby World Cups during a distinguished playing career before transitioning into coaching.

Her coaching CV spans both the club and international game. She has previously served as Head Coach of England Under‑20s Women, Worcester Warriors Women and the Barbarians, and most recently led the Australian national women’s team at the 2025 Rugby World Cup.

Yapp will be formally presented as Lions Women’s Head Coach at an official media conference which takes place in the London offices of Lions Founding Partner, Royal London on Tuesday 9 June.

Ben Calveley, CEO of The British & Irish Lions, commented,

“We are delighted to announce Jo Yapp as Head Coach of The British & Irish Lions Women’s Team for the 2027 Tour to New Zealand.

“Jo’s breadth of experience across the UK club game and the international women’s game in the southern hemisphere made her an outstanding candidate for this role. Her vision for bringing together players from the four Unions was hugely compelling, and we are thrilled to welcome her on board.

“The selection process was rigorous, competitive and international in scope as befitting the significance of this historic appointment.

“For a moment that represents such a step forward for the game, it was important to us that this appointment serves our desire to grow and support all aspects of the women’s game including the promotion of female coaches. We are delighted to appoint Jo who we believe will excite players and fans alike as we continue to build towards New Zealand in 2027.”

Speaking after her appointment, Yapp said it was an honour to be appointed to the role.

“To lead the first-ever British & Irish Lions Women’s Team is an incredible honour and something I’m immensely proud of. The Lions represents the very best of our sport, and this Tour to New Zealand is an opportunity to create something truly special and help shape the future of women’s rugby for years to come.

“I know from experience how challenging it is to face the Black Ferns on home soil, but that challenge is exactly what makes this Tour so exciting. There is an enormous amount of talent across the four Unions and I’m looking forward to bringing together the very best players to represent the Lions in 2027.”

Ieuan Evans MBE, Lion #616 & Chair of The British & Irish Lions said:

“This appointment reflects our ambition to deliver a Tour that inspires players, supporters and future generations across our four Unions.

“New Zealand is one of rugby’s great touring destinations, with a proud rugby heritage and hugely passionate supporters, and it will provide a fitting stage for what promises to be a truly historic Tour.”

Carol Isherwood OBE, Chair of the Lions Women’s Committee said:

“Jo’s appointment marks a historic moment for the Lions as we build towards the inaugural Howden Lions Women’s Series in New Zealand next year. This is a hugely significant appointment for women’s rugby and an exciting new chapter in Lions history.

“Jo brings outstanding experience, leadership and understanding of the women’s game, and I have no doubt she will play an important role in bringing together and leading the very best players from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.”

Bill Sweeney, England Rugby CEO said: “Jo is an impressive coach and leader and that’s exactly why we brought her back into the England fold this year to lead our pathways.

“We are delighted to support her appointment as Head Coach of The British & Irish Lions Women and have every confidence she will excel in this role.

“We are committed to developing and supporting female coaches within the game and know that the Lions were keen to have the opportunity for a woman to lead the Tour. We’re proud that an English coach has been selected to do that.”

Further details regarding the Lions Women’s coaching group and playing squad will be announced in due course.