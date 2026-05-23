Wafer In Contention For 2026 Player Of The Championship Honour

Following a thrilling Six Nations that culminated in an epic ‘Super Sunday’, and a record home crowd for Ireland at the Aviva Stadium, the tournament’s standout performers have been selected thanks to being the four most voted for players in the 2026 Team of the Championship. Vote for your winner here.

AOIFE WAFER (IRELAND)

Back row powerhouse Wafer has enjoyed a truly monumental campaign in 2026, consistently proving why she is one of the most destructive forces in world rugby.

An absolute machine for the girls in green, she completely dominated the Championship’s attacking metrics, ranking second overall for carries (78) and offloads (9), and fourth for metres made, but she was the highest-ranking forward across all those metrics.

The Wexford youngster, who only turned 23 in March, was joint-top for dominant tackle contact (8) and post-contact metres (129), and joint-second for turnovers won (5). With five tries to her name, she was Ireland’s leading try scorer, alongside Brittany Hogan, and spearheaded the team’s brilliant third-place charge.

MEG JONES (ENGLAND)

England’s inspirational captain Jones epitomises the soul of this Red Rdoses team, playing every single minute of their Grand Slam-winning campaign. The world-class centre combined defensive steel with a joyful attacking nous.

The 29-year-old beat more defenders than any other player (25), was joint-third for try assists (4). Registering a superb 84% tackle completion rate, she was equally devastating with ball in hand, recording a 100% success rate for line breaks and completed passes. Her tactical clarity and multi-try performances – including a decisive brace against Wales – cemented her status as the champions’ focal point.

FRANCESCA SGORBINI (ITALY)

Key loose forward Sgorbini demonstrated an unrelenting engine and extraordinary workrate to anchor Italy’s campaign. A ferocious presence at the breakdown, she was a constant menace to opposition ball carriers, repeatedly disrupting possession and winning crucial turnovers for her side.

The 25-year-old was in the top six for dominant contact (16), fifth for carries (63), sixth for post-contact metres (84), and third for jackals (3). Her impact was underscored by a massive defensive output, culminating in a spectacular two-try performance against England. Her physicality and leadership helped the Azzurre to a fourth place finish.

PAULINE BOURDON SANSUS (FRANCE)

Star scrum-half Bourdon Sansus put on an absolute clinic in dynamic game management throughout the tournament. Serving as the lightning-fast link between the formidable French pack and their dangerous backline, she topped the charts for try assists (6) and ranked fourth for offloads (6).

Her tactical kicking kept opponents pinned back, while her electric running game was a constant threat – none more apparent than the breathtaking length-of-the-field try against England (her first of two in that match in Bordeaux), which stood out as a clear contender for Try of the Championship.

Click here to vote for your 2026 Guinness Women’s Six Nations Player of the Championship.