Wafer In Contention For 2026 Player Of The Championship Honour
Voting is now open to crown the 2026 Guinness Women’s Six Nations Player of the Championship, and Ireland back rower Aoife Wafer is in the running to win the award for the second successive year.
Four stars of the 2026 Guinness Women’s Six Nations have been shortlisted for the prestigious award, with the winner set to be decided entirely by a fan vote.
Following a thrilling tournament that culminated in an epic Super Sunday, the tournament’s standout performers have been selected thanks to being the four most voted for players in the 2026 Team of the Championship.