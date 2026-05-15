Bemand Names Ireland Team For Historic Aviva Stadium Clash

Head Coach Scott Bemand has named the Ireland Match Day Squad, sponsored by Aon, for Sunday’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations finale against Scotland at Aviva Stadium (Kick-off 2.30pm).

Ireland conclude their 2026 Championship campaign at the Home of Irish Rugby, the first ever standalone Women’s Six Nations match at Aviva Stadium, and over 30,000 tickets have now been sold for the Round 5 clash.

Bemand has named an unchanged backline from last weekend’s win over Wales in Belfast, with Stacey Flood, Béibhinn Parsons and Robyn O’Connor retained in Ireland’s back three.

Eve Higgins partners Aoife Dalton in midfield, as Emily Lane and Dannah O’Brien link up in the half-backs once again.

In the front row, Ellena Perry, Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald and Linda Djougang pack down together for the fifth consecutive start this Championship, with Sam Monaghan coming in to join Fiona Tuite in the engine room.

Brittany Hogan is selected at blindside flanker, captain Erin King is at openside and Aoife Wafer starts at number eight.

On the bench, Neve Jones, Sadhbh McGrath and Eilís Cahill are the front row replacements, with Dorothy Wall and Ruth Campbell providing reinforcements in the second and back row.

Backs Katie Whelan, Vicky Elmes Kinlan and last weekend’s debutant, Niamh Gallagher, complete Ireland’s Match Day 23.

Sunday’s match is live on Virgin Media One and BBC iPlayer, with live radio commentary available on RTÉ Radio 1.

Tickets for Aviva Stadium are on General Sale here.

Ireland:

15. Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(28)

14. Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(35)

13. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(32)

12. Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(36)

11. Robyn O’Connor (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(3)

10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(34)

9. Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(24)

1. Ellena Perry (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)(8)

2. Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs)(53)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(56)

4. Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)(30)

5. Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(24)

6. Brittany Hogan (Sale Sharks)(42)

7. Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(11)(captain)

8. Aoife Wafer (Harlequins)(20)

Replacements:

16. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury)(44)

17. Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke RFC/Ulster)(21)

18. Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(3)

19. Dorothy Wall (Exeter Chiefs)(41)

20. Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(16)

21. Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(4)

22. Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)(5)

23. Niamh Gallagher (Trailfinders Women/IQ Rugby)(1).