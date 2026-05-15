Ireland And Scotland To Contest Siobhan Cattigan Trophy

History will be made this weekend in the captivating story that connects the international rivalry between Scotland and Ireland in women’s rugby.

On Valentine’s Day in 1993, the nations played their first ever international at Raeburn Place in Edinburgh – THE birthplace of international rugby.

On Sunday, at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, the enduring links in the women’s game between the countries sees another ground-breaking moment – the first ever stand-alone trophy to be contested in a match in the Women’s Six Nations Championship.

The Siobhan Cattigan Trophy is named after Scotland international forward Siobhan Cattigan, who sadly passed away in 2021 at the age of 26. Siobhan, a back-row forward, won 19 caps for Scotland between 2018 and 2021.

Siobhan’s passion for rugby began at the age of five, when she joined McLaren Minis, based in her hometown of Callander, the gateway to the Highlands. A proud product of the Stirling County club, Siobhan graduated from Stirling University, where she also displayed sporting excellence and leadership having captained a struggling university rugby team to historic league victories.

Siobhan cited that Scotland’s historic away win against Ireland in the 2018 Championship was one of her personal highlights, underlining her family’s ties to Ireland.

The trophy, commissioned by Scottish Rugby, with the full support of the Irish Rugby Football Union, was crafted by renowned Scottish jewellers, Hamilton & Inches and Siobhan’s family was integral to its design. Indeed, the trophy was first revealed at a private event for Siobhan’s family and friends in Stirling last week.

In their labyrinthine workshops in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town, Hamilton & Inches – who also produced such celebrated rugby trophies as the Doddie Weir Cup and the Cuttitta Cup – created the Siobhan Cattigan Trophy, to ensure Siobhan’s contribution to rugby will always be remembered.

Scottish Rugby Limited Chair, John McGuigan, said: “This stunning, bespoke trophy is testimony to Siobhan and underlines she will never be forgotten. We are very proud of her, the contribution she made as a player to the game in Scotland and beyond and the legacy she will continue to provide.

“We thank sincerely Siobhan’s family and friends for so actively championing the trophy and so embracing the concept on which we worked with Hamilton & Inches and our colleagues in the Irish Rugby Football Union.”

The trophy features the topography of Ben Ledi, a hill, which always symbolised returning home to the place Siobhan loved, Callander, and the stars above contain one diamond representing her birthstone.

Beechwood, sourced from Callander by her parents, was used to create the base; a favourite photograph of Siobhan from a Scotland game against Italy was incorporated into the trophy, alongside one of her favourite quotes: “Good people plant trees so that people who follow will benefit from the shade”.

Siobhan’s mother, Morven Cattigan said: “That proverb was testament to her selfless nature, reflecting a life lived for others.

“Siobhan was a remarkable international athlete of substance and influence; a scholar who excelled academically; a teammate who elevated every environment she entered; a friend whose character, warmth and spirit left a lasting mark and a champion for women and girls in rugby, inspiring young players, transforming teams, and reshaping the future of women in sport. Her contribution was profound then, remains so now and will endure long into the future through this beautiful trophy which serves as a public celebration of Siobhan’s life, impact and legacy.”

Some eight gemstones, two blue agates, two amethysts and four white moonstones feature on the trophy lid. The eight gemstones represent Siobhan playing at No.8. The blue agate and moonstones represent Scotland, and amethyst represents Siobhan’s favourite colour.

Declan Madden, Chair of the Irish Rugby Football Union, said:

“We are honoured going forward to be playing for the Siobhan Cattigan Trophy against our friends from Scotland. This trophy not only recognises the proud and competitive spirit between Ireland and Scotland but also ensures that the memory of Siobhan as a player, will continue to inspire current and future generations. On behalf of the IRFU, I would like to thank Siobhan’s family and our colleagues in Scottish Rugby for their support in bringing this meaningful initiative to life.”

Morven Cattigan added: “Siobhan was not just a back row forward she was a talented one who had a profoundly multi-faceted impact on her team-mates wherever and whomever she played with.”

Both Scottish Rugby and the IRFU are privileged that Siobhan’s family will be present at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday for the presentation of the Siobhan Cattigan Trophy for the first time.