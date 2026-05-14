Nine Irish Players Shortlisted For Guinness Women’s Six Nations Team Of The Championship

Voting is now open for the Capgemini Team of the Championship for the Guinness Women’s Six Nations 2026. Nine Irish players including Ireland captain Erin King are on the shortlist and the voting closes next Wednesday, May 20, at 1pm.

In the front row Ellena Perry and Cliodhna Moloney McDonald, who recently won her 50th cap, are nominated. Fiona Tuite is shortlisted in the second row while King and Brittany Hogan make the list of flankers and Aoife Wafer is nominated at Number 8.

There are three nominees in the backline with Scrum-half Emily Lane on the list alongside centre Aoife Dalton and flying winger Beibhinn Parsons.

Cast your vote here now.

Capgemini Team of the Championship Shortlist

Props

Ambre Mwayembe FRA

Assia Khalfaoui FRA

Ellena Perry IRE

Sarah Bern ENG

Silvia Turani ITA

Sisilia Tuipulotu WAL

Hooker

Amy Cokayne ENG

Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald IRE

Vittoria Vecchini ITA

Second Row

Abi Burton ENG

Emma Wassell SCO

Fiona Tuite IRE

Georgia Evans WAL

Madossou Fall Raclot FRA

Valeria Fedrighi ITA

Flankers

Bethan Lewis WAL

Brittany Hogan IRE

Erin King IRE

Francesca Sgorbini ITA

Manae Feleu FRA

Marlie Packer ENG

Number 8

Aoife Wafer IRE

Lea Champon FRA

Maddie Feaunati ENG

Scrum Half

Emily Lane IRE

Keira Bevan WAL

Pauline Bourdon Sansus FRA

Fly Half

Carla Arbez FRA

Helen Nelson SCO

Zoe Harrison ENG

Centre

Alyssa D’Inca ITA

Aoife Dalton IRE

Helena Rowland ENG

Meg Jones ENG

Meryl Smith SCO

Sara Mannini ITA

Wingers

Anais Grando FRA

Beibhinn Parsons IRE

Jasmine Joyce-Butchers WAL

Jess Breach ENG

Lea Murie FRA

Rhona Lloyd SCO

Full Back

Ellie Kildunne ENG

Pauline Barrat FRA

Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi ITA