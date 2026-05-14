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Nine Irish Players Shortlisted For Guinness Women’s Six Nations Team Of The Championship

News

14th May 2026 15:05

By Editor

Ireland players, from left, Fiona Tuite, Erin King, Aoife Wafer and Emily Lane huddle with team-mates in the dressing-room ahead of the Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland at Stade Marcel Michelin in Clermont, France. Photo by Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile

Ireland players, from left, Fiona Tuite, Erin King, Aoife Wafer and Emily Lane huddle with team-mates in the dressing-room ahead of the Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland at Stade Marcel Michelin in Clermont, France. Photo by Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile

Voting is now open for the Capgemini Team of the Championship for the Guinness Women’s Six Nations 2026. Nine Irish players including Ireland captain Erin King are on the shortlist and the voting closes next Wednesday, May 20, at 1pm.

In the front row Ellena Perry and Cliodhna Moloney McDonald, who recently won her 50th cap, are nominated. Fiona Tuite is shortlisted in the second row while King and Brittany Hogan make the list of flankers and Aoife Wafer is nominated at Number 8.

There are three nominees in the backline with Scrum-half Emily Lane on the list alongside centre Aoife Dalton and flying winger Beibhinn Parsons.

Cast your vote here now.

Capgemini Team of the Championship Shortlist

Props

Ambre Mwayembe FRA
Assia Khalfaoui FRA
Ellena Perry IRE
Sarah Bern ENG
Silvia Turani ITA
Sisilia Tuipulotu WAL

Hooker

Amy Cokayne ENG
Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald IRE
Vittoria Vecchini ITA

Second Row

Abi Burton ENG
Emma Wassell SCO
Fiona Tuite IRE
Georgia Evans WAL
Madossou Fall Raclot FRA
Valeria Fedrighi ITA

Flankers

Bethan Lewis WAL
Brittany Hogan IRE
Erin King IRE
Francesca Sgorbini ITA
Manae Feleu FRA
Marlie Packer ENG

Number 8

Aoife Wafer IRE
Lea Champon FRA
Maddie Feaunati ENG

Scrum Half

Emily Lane IRE
Keira Bevan WAL
Pauline Bourdon Sansus FRA

Fly Half

Carla Arbez FRA
Helen Nelson SCO
Zoe Harrison ENG

Centre

Alyssa D’Inca ITA
Aoife Dalton IRE
Helena Rowland ENG
Meg Jones ENG
Meryl Smith SCO
Sara Mannini ITA

Wingers

Anais Grando FRA
Beibhinn Parsons IRE
Jasmine Joyce-Butchers WAL
Jess Breach ENG
Lea Murie FRA
Rhona Lloyd SCO

Full Back

Ellie Kildunne ENG
Pauline Barrat FRA
Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi ITA