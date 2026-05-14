Nine Irish Players Shortlisted For Guinness Women’s Six Nations Team Of The Championship
Voting is now open for the Capgemini Team of the Championship for the Guinness Women’s Six Nations 2026. Nine Irish players including Ireland captain Erin King are on the shortlist and the voting closes next Wednesday, May 20, at 1pm.
In the front row Ellena Perry and Cliodhna Moloney McDonald, who recently won her 50th cap, are nominated. Fiona Tuite is shortlisted in the second row while King and Brittany Hogan make the list of flankers and Aoife Wafer is nominated at Number 8.
There are three nominees in the backline with Scrum-half Emily Lane on the list alongside centre Aoife Dalton and flying winger Beibhinn Parsons.
Capgemini Team of the Championship Shortlist
Props
Ambre Mwayembe FRA
Assia Khalfaoui FRA
Ellena Perry IRE
Sarah Bern ENG
Silvia Turani ITA
Sisilia Tuipulotu WAL
Hooker
Amy Cokayne ENG
Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald IRE
Vittoria Vecchini ITA
Second Row
Abi Burton ENG
Emma Wassell SCO
Fiona Tuite IRE
Georgia Evans WAL
Madossou Fall Raclot FRA
Valeria Fedrighi ITA
Flankers
Bethan Lewis WAL
Brittany Hogan IRE
Erin King IRE
Francesca Sgorbini ITA
Manae Feleu FRA
Marlie Packer ENG
Number 8
Aoife Wafer IRE
Lea Champon FRA
Maddie Feaunati ENG
Scrum Half
Emily Lane IRE
Keira Bevan WAL
Pauline Bourdon Sansus FRA
Fly Half
Carla Arbez FRA
Helen Nelson SCO
Zoe Harrison ENG
Centre
Alyssa D’Inca ITA
Aoife Dalton IRE
Helena Rowland ENG
Meg Jones ENG
Meryl Smith SCO
Sara Mannini ITA
Wingers
Anais Grando FRA
Beibhinn Parsons IRE
Jasmine Joyce-Butchers WAL
Jess Breach ENG
Lea Murie FRA
Rhona Lloyd SCO
Full Back
Ellie Kildunne ENG
Pauline Barrat FRA
Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi ITA