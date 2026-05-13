Five Rounds Of ‘Super Saturdays’ Confirmed For 2027 Guinness Women’s Six Nations

The fixtures and kick-off times for the 26th edition of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations have been confirmed, with all five rounds of the 2027 Championship set to take place across a series of ‘Super Saturdays’.

Next year’s tournament will begin on Saturday, April 10, with Italy at home to France, and the matches will unfold over five Saturdays and culminate in a decisive round 5 on Saturday, May 15 when England host France to close out the Championship.

Ireland’s campaign will begin against Scotland on the opening weekend, followed by a home clash with France and then a trip to Wales in round 3 before the rest week. England will then travel to play Scott Bemand’s side in the penultimate round, before it is Italy away on the last day.

Building on the momentum generated by the record-breaking 2026 Championship, the 2027 Guinness Women’s Six Nations is set to deliver another unpredictable, entertaining, and dramatic tournament for players, fans, broadcasters, and partners alike.

As this year’s Women’s Six Nations reaches its conclusion, it has already broken multiple records, across broadcast audiences, stadium attendances, engagement across social and digital channels, and highlighted the significance of the tournament as a primary momentum driver for the sport through its ability to give the players, teams, and sport itself a global platform to shine.

Leading into round 5 this coming weekend, 12.85 million fans have tuned in across core markets, 209,692 fans have packed out venues to watch the stars of the sport, and the Women’s Six Nations channels have seen a 109% increase in engagement and 143% increase in views – representing 1.9 million engagements and 70 million, views respectively – setting new benchmarks that the 2027 Championship will look to build on.

The decision to stage every round of fixtures in next year’s tournament on a Saturday is designed to create a consistent fan-focused experience each weekend, responding to the increasing interest and engagement with the Women’s game by offering consecutive games to enjoy, driving maximum visibility by taking over an entire day each weekend, to allow the teams to shine in front of fans.

The 2027 Women’s Six Nations benefits from comprehensive coverage across its key markets, including extensive free-to-air access for fans in the UK thanks to the exclusive partnership with BBC and with S4C in Wales, with RTÉ and Virgin Media Television sharing coverage in Ireland, and the longstanding support from France Télévisions giving fans in France coverage of every encounter.