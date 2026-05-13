Aungier To Move From Connacht To Munster

Munster Rugby has today announced the signing of Ireland international Jack Aungier on a two-year deal.

The powerful tighthead prop has made 100 appearances for Connacht to date, and was called up to the Ireland squad for the 2025 Guinness Men’s Six Nations before making his Test debut against Georgia last summer.

The highly-rated 27-year-old has also represented Ireland ‘A’ and Emerging Ireland on the international stage.

Aungier came up through the ranks at Suttonians RFC and St. Fintan’s High School before joining the Leinster Academy in 2017. He made five senior appearances for Leinster before moving to Connacht in 2020.

Speaking ahead of his summer move, the Dubliner said: “I’m really excited to be joining Munster Rugby next season.

“This squad has a brilliant blend of young talent and experienced leaders, and I can’t wait to be part of it. I’m looking forward to getting started, contributing to the team, and making an impact on and off the field.”

Munster Rugby General Manager Ian Costello commented: “We’re delighted to welcome Jack to Munster Rugby. He brings a wealth of experience and his quality is reflected in his call-up to the Ireland squad last summer.

“He’s a powerful scrummager, a dynamic ball carrier, and has a range of skills, which we think will add massive value to Munster Rugby.”