Opta Facts: Guinness Women’s Six Nations – Ireland v Scotland

The Ireland Women (sponsored by Aon) are targeting a performance and a result to match the occasion as they host Scotland in the first ever standalone Women’s international match to be played at the Aviva Stadium. Check out the Opta Facts, provided by Stats Perform , below.

– Ireland have won eight of their last nine Women’s Six Nations home matches against Scotland (L1), including each of their last three. Each of the last four meetings between these sides have been decided by margins fewer than five points

– Scotland beat Ireland in their most recent encounter in the Women’s Six Nations, at the Hive Stadium in Edinburgh last year. However, they have not beaten Ireland in consecutive Championship games since winning their initial nine clashes between 1996 and 2006

– This will be just the second time that Ireland have played a Women’s Six Nations fixture at the Aviva Stadium after a 39-0 win over Italy in 2014. Overall, they have won four of their seven Championship matches in Dublin since the start of 2020 (L3), but have lost their last two

– Scotland have won three of their last seven Women’s Six Nations away matches (L4), as many victories as in their previous 44 such fixtures combined (D1, L40). They have won three of their previous six Championship games in Dublin specifically (L3)

– Scotland have won one of their opening four games in the 2026 tournament (L3) and could finish an edition of the Championship with multiple victories for the fourth year in a row, having previously done so only once between 2007 and 2022 (W2, L3 in 2017)

– Scotland scored an average of 5.6 points per attacking 22-metre entry against France in round 4, the highest rate of any team in a Women’s Six Nations match this year, while Ireland were the only side to concede fewer than three points per defensive entry last time out (2.0)

– Ireland have been awarded 49 penalties in the 2026 Women’s Six Nations, at least eight more than any other side. However, they have also conceded 43, the joint-most of any nation (also France). Only England (32) have conceded fewer than Scotland (34)

– Scotland have the highest place-kicking success rate of any team in this year’s Championship (92%, 11/12), and have been successful from all seven of their attempts across the last three rounds

– Ireland duo Aoife Wafer and Brittany Hogan each made 20 carries against Wales in round 4. Only England’s Ellie Kildunne (24 v Ireland in round 1) has made more in a single game this year

– Wexford native Wafer is also the only forward to have gained 300+ metres from her carries in the 2026 Championship (310)

– Scotland’s Rachel McLachlan completed 28 tackles against Ireland when the two sides met in the final round of the 2025 Women’s Six Nations, the joint-most of any player in a single Championship fixture across the last three editions (also Wales’ Georgia Evans against Ireland last week)