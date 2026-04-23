Bemand Names Ireland Team To Face France In Clermont

Head Coach Scott Bemand has named the Ireland Match Day Squad, sponsored by Aon, for Saturday’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations clash against France in Clermont (Kick-off 8.10pm Irish time).

Following last weekend’s nine-try win over Italy in Galway, Ireland continue their Championship campaign with a Round 3 clash against France at Stade Marcel-Michelin.

Bemand has named an unchanged backline for the trip to Clermont, with Stacey Flood, Béibhinn Parsons and last week’s debutant Robyn O’Connor continuing in the back three, while Aoife Dalton and Nancy McGillivray are retained in midfield.

Emily Lane and Dannah O’Brien continue their half-back partnership at scrum-half and out-half respectively.

In the pack, Ellena Perry, Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald and Linda Djougang are named as Ireland’s starting front row for the third successive match, with Dorothy Wall back into the second row to partner Fiona Tuite.

Brittany Hogan continues at blindside flanker, captain Erin King is at openside and Aoife Wafer completes the pack at number eight.

On the bench, Neve Jones, Niamh O’Dowd, Eilís Cahill, Ruth Campbell and Sam Monaghan are the forward replacements available to Bemand, with Katie Whelan, Eve Higgins and Anna McGann the backline options.

Saturday’s match is live on Virgin Media Two and the BBC iPlayer.

Ireland:

15. Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(26)

14. Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(33)

13. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(30)

12. Nancy McGillivray (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)(5)

11. Robyn O’Connor (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(1)

10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(32)

9. Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(22)

1. Ellena Perry (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)(6)

2. Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs)(51)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(54)

4. Dorothy Wall (Exeter Chiefs)(39)

5. Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(22)

6. Brittany Hogan (Sale Sharks)(40)

7. Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(9)(captain)

8. Aoife Wafer (Harlequins)(18)

Replacements:

16. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury)(42)

17. Niamh O’Dowd (Gloucester-Hartpury)(21)

18. Eilís Cahill (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(1)

19. Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(14)

20. Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)(28)

21. Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(2)

22. Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(34)

23. Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC/Connacht)(16)