Ireland’s Nations Championship Match Against Japan Confirmed

The match will be the first neutral Test hosted in Australia since the Covid-19 pandemic and the second rugby international played at McDonald Jones Stadium in as many years after a record rugby crowd of 28,132 watched the Wallabies secure a hard-fought 21-18 victory over Fiji to open the 2025 season.

Nations Championship Finals Weekend Tickets On Sale

The Japan-Ireland Test in Newcastle will kick-off at 8pm AEST, immediately following the Wallabies’ Nations Championship showdown with France at Suncorp Stadium (5.30pm AEST) on July 11.

The Brave Blossoms’ rivalry with Ireland dates back to the 1991 Rugby World Cup and spans 11 Tests, 10 of which have been won by Ireland with Japan’s sole triumph coming at the 2019 Rugby World Cup at Shizuoka Stadium. Ireland won the most recent Test match against Japan 41-10 at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium in November.

The inaugural Nations Championship pits the top 12 nations from the Northern and Southern Hemispheres in a six-round battle for global supremacy. The tournament will culminate in an innovative Finals Weekend at Allianz Stadium Twickenham in November.

President of the Japan Rugby Football Union Masato Tsuchida said:

“With Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia just around the corner, we’re delighted to face the formidable Irish team at McDonald Jones Stadium in July, which will also host Japan’s opening match at RWC 2027. We are sure that Japanese rugby fans will be excited to watch the match at this magnificent stadium, and the Japan national team will be very much looking forward to their stay in the beautiful city of Newcastle.

“We would be delighted if the local Australian community would keep an eye on the Japan national team, led by Head Coach Eddie Jones, and consider making the Brave Blossoms their second team come RWC.”

Irish Rugby Football Union President John O’Driscoll said:

“The Nations Championship pits rivals from across both hemispheres and we are hugely excited to face Japan in what will be our second game of the forthcoming Nations Championship. We faced each other last November and this will be our twelfth meeting against the Cherry Blossoms.

“There’s enormous respect and familiarity between the two Unions. Every game is played in a positive manner and I expect the July encounter to be no different coming, as it does, in the unique setting of McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle. I would like to thank our friends in the Japan Rugby Football Union and our hosts Rugby Australia for their cooperation in staging this game. I have no doubt that the Ireland team will be backed by a huge Irish following in Newcastle.”

Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh said:

“The Rugby World Cup in Australia is a year away and the rugby-loving community in the Hunter will get an early experience of our great international game when the fast-improving Japan take on world No. 3 Ireland in Newcastle this July.

“Australia is blessed with some of the best sporting infrastructure in the world and, together with our valued partners at Venues NSW and the City of Newcastle, we are thrilled to host Eddie Jones, Andy Farrell and their squads for an historic Nations Championship Test at McDonald Jones Stadium.

“With the Wallabies and Wallaroos’ exciting fixture lists for 2026 already confirmed, Australian and international fans will now be treated to even more elite Test match rugby on our shores as we count down to the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.”