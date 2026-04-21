Opta Facts: Guinness Women’s Six Nations – France v Ireland

A big Saturday night showdown at the atmospheric Stade Marcel Michelin awaits as Ireland play France for the first time since last September’s closely-fought Rugby World Cup quarter-final. Check out the Opta Facts, provided by Stats Perform , below.

– France have won their last seven Guinness Women’s Six Nations matches against Ireland, their longest run since winning their first seven against them in the Championship between 2002 and 2008

– France have won their 11 home games against Ireland in the Women’s Six Nations, conceding fewer than 10 points in eight of those fixtures. However, Ireland scored 17 points in their last meeting in France, their joint most away to les Bleues in the Championship (also 2008)

– Across both the Five and Six Nations, France have lost just nine of 65 home clashes in the Championship (W56), with England responsible for eight of those defeats and Scotland being the only other team to win in France, doing so in Evreux back in 2003 (14-19)

– Ireland ran out comprehensive winners over Italy at Dexcom Stadium last Saturday, with their 57 points being their most in a Women’s Six Nations fixture since 2015 (73 v Scotland), and their third most overall

– Ireland will attempt to win back-and-back matches in the same Six Nations tournament for the first time since doing so in the opening two rounds of 2020 (v Scotland and Wales)

– Ireland have won two of their last four Six Nations away games (L2) after losing seven in a row previously. They have scored multiple tries in each of those four encounters after doing so in just one of the previous seven

– Scott Bemand’s charges have won the most turnovers in the Women’s Six Nations this year (17), while France have made the most dominant tackles (19), with the two teams also boasting the best tackle success rates in the Championship in 2026 (France 92%, Ireland 88%)

– France are the only team to make over 300 carries so far in this year’s Six Nations (334), recording the highest dominant carry rate in the process (37%) and tallying up the most carry metres (2332) and the joint-most line breaks (26, also England)

– Ireland scrum half Emily Lane and her French counterpart Pauline Bourdon Sansus have both assisted three tries in the 2026 tournament, more than any other player

– Bourdon Sansus also assisted five line breaks during the opening two rounds. Only her team-mate Pauline Barrat has assisted more (6, England’s Zoe Harrison also 5)

– Only three players have reached double figures for defenders beaten after the first two weekends – Ireland’s Béibhinn Parsons (11) and France duo Carla Arbez (11) and Pauline Barrat (10). Barrat has also made the most carries of any player in the current campaign (32)

– Ireland captain Erin King has hit the most rucks of any player in this year’s Six Nations (94), topping the charts for both attacking (68) and defensive (26) ruck hits. French pair Mathilde Lazarko (49) and Manae Feleu (42) sit second and third, respectively, for attacking rucks