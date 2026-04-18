Coming To The Match? Here’s All You Need To Know For Ireland v Italy At Dexcom Stadium

Galway is the place to be this Saturday, hosting a thrilling double header of Women’s international rugby at Dexcom Stadium, where the Ireland Under-21s take on Italy ahead of the venue’s first ever Guinness Women’s Six Nations match.

Here’s all you need to know to make it a wonderful day at the home of Connacht Rugby.

Guinness Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v Italy (kick off 5.40pm)

Under-21 Women’s Six Nations Series: Ireland v Italy (kick off 2.20pm)

Key Times

Gates Open: 1.20pm

Under-21 Match Kick-Off: 2.20pm

Ireland Senior Team Arrival: 4.10pm

Teams Warm Up: 4.40pm

Senior Match Kick-Off: 5.40pm

Match Entertainment & Fan Plaza

Hailing from the west of Ireland, up-and-coming Irish dance music band Clada will provide entertainment on the day.

Look out for Katie The Carrot at the stadium, and enjoy all the fun in the fan plaza with face painting, flags, hair braiding, and the Midwest Radio Outside Broadcast.

Watch out for Energia Fan Cam and bring the energy to win win some great prizes!

Getting To The Stadium

Dexcom Stadium is the home of Connacht Rugby.

You’ll find all the details on how to get to Dexcom Stadium here.

You’ll find a map of Dexcom Stadium here.

Stadium Regulations

Bus Parking

Bus Parking at Dexcom Stadium will be on a first come, first served basis.

Fan Services

Accessibility Team

We want everyone to feel welcome and supported during their visit. The dedicated Guest Services team of Dexcom Stadium will be on hand across the stadium to provide assistance to anyone who may need it. If you require support at any stage, please speak to a member of staff or visit the Clan Stand Reception, who will be happy to help.

Audio Descriptive Commentary

ADC services provide specialised live commentary for blind and vision-impaired guests. It describes the play, player movement, and in-game action in rich detail, ensuring every guest can fully experience the excitement of a live match. If you would like to avail of this service, please get in touch as advance booking can be required. Also, note that units are limited and will be located on a first-come, first-served basis.

Baby Changing Facilities

Changing facilities are available in the Clan Stand (Ground Floor, Level 2, and Level 3).

Breast Feeding Spaces

We are pleased to provide a private breastfeeding space in the Cairde Suite in the Clan Stand for those who may need it. A bottle-warming facility is also available within this area to support families during their visit. If you need any assistance or directions, our staff will be happy to help.

Buggy Parking Area

If you will be bringing a buggy or pram to the match, we would ask that you visit the Clan Stand Reception. Your buggy or pram will be stored in the XV Concourse.

Sensory Spaces

We understand that match day environments can be overwhelming for some visitors. There is a dedicated low-stimulation environment designed for guests who may need a break from crowd noise and lighting. The room includes: