Wicklow Close Out Season As #EnergiaAIL Conference Champions

Jamie Church’s 75th-minute try proved decisive as Wicklow won their second Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Conference title . Jason Moreton’s side edged out Galwegians, the division’s fifth place finishers, to claim a 17-12 final victory in Mullingar.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S CONFERENCE FINAL:

Saturday, April 18 –

GALWEGIANS 12 WICKLOW 17, Mullingar RFC

Scorers: Galwegians: Tries: Saoirse Lawley, Rebecca Farrell; Con: Nicole Fowley

Wicklow: Tries: Clara Dunne, Jessica Griffey, Jamie Church; Con: Beth Roberts

HT: Galwegians 5 Wicklow 5

WICKLOW: Faye O’Neill; Róisín Stone, Jamie Church, Robyn Johnston, Clara Dunne; Beth Roberts, Erin McConnell; Valerie Conyard, Dannii Masters, Caoimhe Molloy, Laura Newsome, Caitlin Griffey, Rebecca Brennan, Renee Koper, Rachel Griffey (co-capt).

Replacements: Eimear Douglas, Faye Bolger, Kathy Byrne, Jessica Griffey, Sophie Murphy, Laura Griffin, Naoise O’Reilly, Eva Phelan.

GALWEGIANS: Jemma Lees; Saoirse Lawley, Gemma Faulkner, Rebecca Farrell, Sophie Cullen; Nicole Fowley, Gráinne Moran (co-capt); Elizabeth McNicholas, Claudia Arranz, Laura Scuffil, Orla Fenton, Grace Browne Moran, Catherine Fleming, Mollie Starr, Beibhinn Gleeson.

Replacements: Ellen Connolly (co-capt), Dearbhla Canty, Aisling Hahessy, Dolores Hughes, Aisling Whyte, Sineád O’Brien, Anna Taylor, Megan Connolly.

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