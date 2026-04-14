Tickets on Sale for Energia All-Ireland League Final Double Header

Aviva Stadium will be awash with club colours on Sunday, April 26th , for the Energia All-Ireland League Double Header Men’s and Women’s Finals and tickets are on sale now from ticketmaster.ie

With 2 big finals in Aviva Stadium, the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division final kicks off at 1.30pm, followed by the Men’s Division 1A final at 4pm.

The action kicks off at 1.30pm in the Women’s Division Final, as last year’s champions UL Bohemian RFC will take on Blackrock College RFC.

Blackrock had to dig deep in a pulsating semi-final against Railway Union that saw them finish 18-10 in Stradbrook. As defending champions UL Bohemian came through an intense semi-final battle with Old Belvedere, to claim 24-17 win.

The Men’s final, will kick off at 4pm on Sunday, April 26th, with the two finalists known after this weekend’s semi-finals, which will see two Dublin teams fight it out for the 2026 Energia All-Ireland League title in Aviva Stadium. St Mary’s host Terenure College at 2pm, as Lansdowne make the trip to Clontarf, kick off at 4pm – watch both semi-finals live this Saturday on IrishRugby+