Women’s Rugby Network Webinar to Focus on Nutrition

The next Women’s Rugby Network online session will centre on the important topic of nutrition, providing valuable insights for those involved across the female game.

Taking place on Monday, 20th April at 7pm, the webinar will be delivered by performance nutritionist, coach and former rugby player Rachel Hayes, alongside IRFU Medical Manager Caithríona Yeomans.

The session will address some of the most frequently asked nutrition-related questions from female players and coaches, offering practical advice to support performance, health and development. Attendees will also be guided towards reliable sources of information to help them better manage this key aspect of player development.

This webinar is open to all involved in women’s and girls’ rugby and has been organised in response to growing demand for more education and support in this area. Participants are encouraged to submit questions in advance to ensure the session addresses the topics most relevant to them.

Click here to register for the online webinar, and all attendees will be entered into a draw to win a WRWC 2025 jersey.

Questions can be submitted in advance via email to annemarie.hughes@irfu.ie