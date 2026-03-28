EnergiaAIL Provincial League Championship: Semi-Final Results Round-Up

Boyne and Enniskillen will contest the Energia All-Ireland Provincial League Championship final on Saturday, April 11, at a venue to be confirmed. The prize on offer is a place in the All-Ireland League’s restructured Division 2BN for next season .

Mullingar Rugby Club hosted a superb exhibition of junior club rugby this afternoon, where Ulster and Ireland star Robert Baloucoune, who coaches the Enniskillen backs, watched the Skins overcome Connacht champions Creggs on a 33-8 scoreline.

Out-half Eddie Keys was in impressive form for Enniskillen again, finishing with 13 points. Back rowers Henry Keys and James Carleton claimed the opening tries. The County Fermanagh club is chasing a historic first as they have never played in the All-Ireland League before.

The day’s opening semi-final was won by Boyne, who competed in the AIL between 2011 and 2017. Despite a fine finish from Kilfeacle & District, Kevin McCleery’s charges prevailed 36-28 thanks to full-back Eoghan Duffy’s brace of tries, and 16 points from the boot of Karl Keogh.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND PROVINCIAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINALS:

Saturday, March 28 –

BOYNE 36 KILFEACLE & DISTRICT 28, Mullingar RFC

Scorers: Boyne: Tries: Adam Brodigan, Jack Mitchell, Eoghan Duffy; Cons: Karl Keogh 2; Pens: Karl Keogh 4

Kilfeacle & District: Tries: Rian Doody, Jacques an Wyngaardt 2, Muiri Lambe; Cons: Luke Heuston 4

HT: Boyne 17 Kilfeacle & District 0

BOYNE: Eoghan Duffy; Adam Brodigan, Robbie Vallejo, Bevan Duffy, Jack Mitchell; Michael Briscoe, Nick Smith; Cody O’Neill, Theo Sheridan, Hugh Carolan, Nile Banks, Oisin Howell, Leon Fox, Karl Keogh, Dylan Lynch (capt).

Replacements: Matthew O’Callaghan, Tommy Gregory, Elliot Lenehan, Evan McGinn, Graeme McQuillan, Bradley Abbedeen, Lincoln Deyear, Patrick Prendergast.

KILFEACLE & DISTRICT: Jamie Heuston; Jacques van Wyngaardt, Muiri Lambe, Darren Lowry, Kevin Doyle; Luke Heuston, Gavin Heuston; Adam Farrelly, Ricky Whitney, Simon Barry, Bob Purcell, Adam Crowe, Thomas Fogarty, Gavin McCormack, Kevin Kinane (capt).

Replacements: James Ryan, Diarmuid O’Donnell, Danny Lambe, Rian Doody, Bryan McLaughlin, Ben White, Ben Farrelly, Killian Noonan.

ENNISKILLEN 33 CREGGS 8, Mullingar RFC

Scorers: Enniskillen: Tries: Henry Keys, James Carleton, Daire Hill, James Ferguson, Eddie Keys; Cons: Eddie Keys 4

Creggs: Try: Jack Fleming; Pen: Ronan Dowd

HT: Enniskillen 19 Creggs 3

ENNISKILLEN: George Foster; Sam Balfour, James Ferguson, Daire Hill, James Trotter; Eddie Keys, Aukuso Vaelua Teo; Cameron Smith, Niall Keenan, Oisin Timoney, Chris Balfour, Jack Rutledge (capt), James Carleton, Angus Keys, Henry Keys.

Replacements: Simon McIlveen, Peter Read, Gary Thornton, Reece Barrett, Matthew McConkey, Adam Chester, Steve Balfour, Charlie Logan.

CREGGS: Shane Dowd; Mark Purcell, Cathal Feely, Eoghan Coyle, Dean O’Reilly; Ronan Dowd, Cormac Dolan; Tom Farrell, Nato Kiripati, Tom O’Brien, Xavier Tavai, Eoin Kelly, Brian Diffley, Ronan Cahill, James Brandon (capt).

Replacements: Thomas Tiernan, Aidan Leech, Aodán Kelly, Lee Kilcoyne, Ciarán Purcell, Mike Feeley, Jack Fleming, Chris Duignan.

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