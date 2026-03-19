Padraig Power Appointed Deputy CEO Of The IRFU

The IRFU is delighted to announce the appointment of Padraig Power as Deputy CEO of the Irish Rugby Football Union, with immediate effect. In addition to an enhanced leadership role, Power will continue to serve as the Unions Chief Commercial Officer, maintaining responsibility for the Union’s commercial portfolio and commercial strategy.

Power joined the IRFU in 2000 as Promotions and Marketing Manager before being promoted to Commercial & Marketing Director in 2005. Over more than two decades with the organisation, he has driven sustained commercial growth across all IRFU revenue streams, including ticketing, hospitality, matchday revenues and sponsorship.

Under his stewardship, the IRFU has built the largest sports sponsorship portfolio in Ireland, partnering with leading global brands such as Vodafone, Diageo, Canterbury, Aviva, PwC, and many others. His strategic leadership has played a central role in strengthening the financial foundations of Irish Rugby.

In 2022 Power’s remit was further expanded to include oversight of the Union’s operations function, and he assumed the position of Chief Commercial Officer, reflecting his broadened responsibilities across the organisation.

With the evolving demands on the IRFU’s Chief Executive Officer — including an increasing requirement to represent Irish Rugby internationally on global tournament bodies — the Deputy CEO role will enable effective delegation of key operational responsibilities as and when required.

He currently serves on the Board of the United Rugby Championship (URC),and the Aviva Stadium Board, and is a member of the London Finals Organising Committee for the new Nations Championship tournament.

Declan Madden, IRFU Chair, says: