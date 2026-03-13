Ireland U20s Team Named For Cork Finale Against Scotland

Head Coach Andrew Browne has named the Ireland U20s Match Day Squad, sponsored by PwC, for Sunday’s final U20s Six Nations clash against Scotland at Virgin Media Park (Kick-off 3.15pm).

After three consecutive victories, Ireland are bidding to finish their Championship on a high against Scotland in front of a home crowd in Cork.

Browne has named an unchanged backline from last weekend’s victory over Wales, with Noah Byrne, Derry Moloney and Daniel Ryan continuing in Ireland’s back three. James O’Leary and Rob Carney are the centres, with scrum-half Christopher Barrett once again partnering out-half Tom Wood in the half-backs.

In the pack, Max Doyle, Duinn Maguire and captain Sami Bishti are in the front row, as Joe Finn and Donnacha McGuire are named in the engine room. Josh Neill continues at blindside flanker, Ben Blaney is at openside and Diarmaid O’Connell completes the Ireland starting team at number eight.

On the bench, Lee Fitzpatrick, Christian Foley, Luke Murtagh, Dylan McNeice, Billy Hayes, James O’Dwyer, Charlie O’Shea and Johnny O’Sullivan are the replacements available to Browne.

Sunday’s match is live on RTÉ2 and BBC iPlayer, while tickets are available on General Sale here.

Ireland U20s:

15. Noah Byrne (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

14. Derry Moloney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

13. Rob Carney (Cashel RFC/Munster)

12. James O’Leary (UCC/Munster)

11. Daniel Ryan (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

10. Tom Wood (Garryowen FC/Munster)

9. Christopher Barrett (UCC RFC/Munster)

1. Max Doyle (UCD RFC/Leinster)

2. Duinn Maguire (UCD RFC/Leinster)

3. Sami Bishti (UCD RFC/Leinster)(captain)

4. Joe Finn (Garryowen FC/Munster)

5. Donnacha McGuire (UCD RFC/Leinster)

6. Josh Neill (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

7. Ben Blaney (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

8. Diarmaid O’Connell (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Replacements:

16. Lee Fitzpatrick (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

17. Christian Foley (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

18. Luke Murtagh (Galwegians/Connacht)

19. Dylan McNeice (UCD RFC/Leinster)

20. Billy Hayes (Garryowen FC/Munster)

21. James O’Dwyer (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

22. Charlie O’Shea (UCC RFC/Munster)

23. Johnny O’Sullivan (Dublin University FC/Leinster).