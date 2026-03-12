Farrell Names Ireland Team To Face Scotland At Aviva Stadium

Head Coach Andy Farrell has named the Ireland Match Day Squad, sponsored by Vodafone, for Saturday’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations finale against Scotland at a sold-out Aviva Stadium (Kick-off 2.10pm).

Captain Caelan Doris leads Ireland into the Round 5 showdown.

Jamie Osborne, Rob Baloucoune and Tommy O’Brien start in Ireland’s back three, with Stuart McCloskey and Garry Ringrose once again named in the midfield, while Jamison Gibson-Park and Jack Crowley link up in the half-backs.

In the pack, Tom O’Toole, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong are named in the front row, with Joe McCarthy and Tadhg Beirne in the engine room. Jack Conan is named to start at blindside flanker, Josh van der Flier at openside and captain Doris completes Ireland’s starting team at number eight.

Farrell has strong options on the bench as Rónan Kelleher, Michael Milne, Finlay Bealham, Darragh Murray – who is in line for his Six Nations debut – and Nick Timoney make up the forward replacements, with Craig Casey, Ciaran Frawley and Bundee Aki the backline reinforcements.

James Ryan (calf) was not considered due to injury.

Andy Farrell said: “It is an incredible privilege for the squad to play at home in front of a packed Aviva Stadium with a trophy up for grabs. We know about the challenge facing us on Saturday and Scotland will travel with confidence. You’ll see two teams who like to attack and we’ll look to implement our game plan to get the performance that we want. When you factor in a loud home support, and with the game taking place on St Patrick’s weekend, it really has all the ingredients for a cracking contest.”

Saturday’s match is live on Virgin Media One and ITV, with live radio commentary available on RTÉ Radio 1.

Ireland (v Scotland):

15. Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster)(14)

14. Rob Baloucoune (Enniskillen/Ulster)(7)

13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)(73)

12. Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster)(27)

11. Tommy O’Brien (Blackrock College/Leinster)(8)

10. Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(34)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(50)

1. Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(20)

2. Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster)(38)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster)(85)

4. Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)(23)

5. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)(69)

6. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(58)

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)(78)

8. Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)(captain)(59)

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)(47)

17. Michael Milne (Nenagh Ormond/Munster)(4)

18. Finlay Bealham (Corinthians/Connacht)(56)

19. Darragh Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)(2)

20. Nick Timoney (Queen’s University/Ulster)(10)

21. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)(27)

22. Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster)(11)

23. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)(68).