Guinness Men’s Six Nations Fixtures Confirmed For 2027

The Guinness Men’s Six Nations 2027 starts and ends with exciting late night kick offs at Aviva Stadium. The Championship starts with Ireland v England under the Friday night lights of the home of Irish Rugby and ends on Super Saturday with a clash against France.

Ireland head to Rome for Round 2 and a Valentines Weekend match against Italy. In Round 3 Ireland travel to Wales ahead of the rest week.

Round 4 sees Ireland on the road again, this time to Edinburgh for another Friday night under the lights at BT Murrayfield. The Championship concludes with the traditional Super Saturday triple header culminating with Ireland v France at Aviva Stadium.

The Championship has been guaranteeing unpredictability since 1883, with every edition keeping global fans hooked at the start of each year. The schedule of fixtures always delivers pure sporting drama, with the strongest international rugby teams in Europe – and the biggest stars of the game – making their case to claim one of sport’s most prestigious titles.

The 2027 Championship promises to continue this tradition, with five rounds of fixtures confirmed to kick off on February 5th, and concluding with Super Saturday on March 13th next year.

Round 1 Fixtures: 5–6 February 2027

Friday 5 February

Ireland v England (20:10 GMT)

Saturday 6 February

Scotland v Italy (14:10 GMT)

France v Wales (16:40 GMT / 17:40 local)

Round 2 Fixtures: 13–14 February 2027

Saturday 13 February

Italy v Ireland (14:10 GMT / 15:10 local)

Scotland v Wales (16:40 GMT)

Sunday 14 February

England v France (15:10 GMT)

Round 3 Fixtures: 20–21 February 2027

Saturday 20 February

Wales v Ireland (14:10 GMT)

England v Italy (16:40 GMT)

Sunday 21 February

France v Scotland (15:10 GMT / 16:10 local)

Round 4 Fixtures: 5–6 March 2027

Friday 5 March

Scotland v Ireland (20:10 GMT)

Saturday 6 March

Italy v France (14:10 GMT / 15:10 local)

Wales v England (16:40 GMT)

Round 5 Fixtures: 13 March 2027 (Super Saturday)

Italy v Wales (14:10 GMT / 15:10 local)

England v Scotland (16:40 GMT)

Ireland v France (20:10 GMT)