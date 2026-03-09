Ulster Announce New Two-Year Deal For McCann

The 25-year-old back rower has established himself as a vital member of the Ulster senior Men’s team over recent seasons, following his progression through the province’s Academy.

The former Ireland Under-20 captain has been an ever-present force in Richie Murphy’s side this season, featuring in every BKT United Rugby Championship and EPCR Challenge Cup match so far.

McCann’s durability and versatility are huge strengths, making him a reliable option in any of the back row positions.

A menace around the breakdown, the Belfast native’s ball-carrying, tackling, and work-rate make him a well-rounded back rower in the modern game.

Earlier in the 2025/26 campaign, he was called up to the Ireland XV squad to play Spain back in November, in recognition of his performances this season.

His performances in the Ulster jersey have previously seen him named the Bank of Ireland Ulster Rugby Men’s Player of the Year and Ulster Rugby Writers’ Player of the Year following a standout 2023/24 season.