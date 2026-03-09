Ulster Announce New Two-Year Deal For McCann
Ulster Rugby has confirmed that versatile forward David McCann has signed a new two-year contract extension with his home province.
The 25-year-old back rower has established himself as a vital member of the Ulster senior Men’s team over recent seasons, following his progression through the province’s Academy.
The former Ireland Under-20 captain has been an ever-present force in Richie Murphy’s side this season, featuring in every BKT United Rugby Championship and EPCR Challenge Cup match so far.
McCann’s durability and versatility are huge strengths, making him a reliable option in any of the back row positions.
A menace around the breakdown, the Belfast native’s ball-carrying, tackling, and work-rate make him a well-rounded back rower in the modern game.
Earlier in the 2025/26 campaign, he was called up to the Ireland XV squad to play Spain back in November, in recognition of his performances this season.
His performances in the Ulster jersey have previously seen him named the Bank of Ireland Ulster Rugby Men’s Player of the Year and Ulster Rugby Writers’ Player of the Year following a standout 2023/24 season.
Commenting on his new deal, McCann said: “I am pleased to be continuing at Ulster. The team has shown this season the journey we are on and I am proud to be a part of that.
“I want to push myself to play at the highest level, be successful doing this, and Ulster is a great place to achieve those goals. I’m excited for the next two seasons and how far the club can go.”
Rory Best, Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, added: “We are delighted to have secured Dave’s renewal for the next couple of years.
“He is an important player within the team, who always brings a massive amount of commitment and energy on the pitch.
“His ability to perform across the back row positions is a huge benefit for us, as we attack both competitions in the URC and in Europe.
“Dave has a lot of playing experience now for his age, and the challenge for him is to keep pushing on and develop his leadership qualities in the years ahead.”