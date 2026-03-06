David Wallace Appointed To British & Irish Lions Board Of Directors

Former British & Irish Lions and Ireland back-row David Wallace has joined the Lions Board of Directors. Wallace will represent the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) on the Lions Board, joining IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts as an Irish representative. He succeeds Tom Grace , who steps down following an outstanding period of service to the Lions board since 2009.

David is Lion #716, having represented The British & Irish Lions on the 2001 Tour to Australia and the 2009 Tour to South Africa, making a total of nine appearances across both campaigns, including all three Tests in 2009. He also enjoyed a distinguished international career with Ireland, winning 72 caps, and was a central figure in Munster’s most successful era, securing two European Cup titles and three league championships.

David is one of three Wallace brothers to represent The British & Irish Lions. Paul made six appearances on the successful 1997 Tour of South Africa, featuring in all three Test matches, while Richard played five times on the 1993 Tour of New Zealand. Together, Richard, Paul and David became the first trio of brothers to represent the Lions.

Commenting on his appointment David Wallace said,

“It is an honour to join the Board of The British & Irish Lions. The Lions holds a special place in my heart, and it is an honour to have the opportunity to contribute to its future. This is an extremely exciting period for the organisation, and I look forward to working closely with my fellow board members, including the Chair and CEO to support its continued success.”

Ieuan Evans, Chair of The British & Irish Lions Board, said, “David is a fantastic addition to the Lions board. He brings first-hand knowledge of what it takes to be a Lion, alongside proven board level experience. We are delighted to welcome him and look forward to the perspective and insight he will bring.

“I would like to thank Tom Grace for his outstanding service to the Lions. Tom has made an exceptional contribution to the organisation as a player, board member, and former chair, leaving a legacy that will endure for generations.”

Kevin Potts, CEO, IRFU, commented, “David’s appointment is hugely positive for the Lions and for Irish Rugby. He has lived the Lions experience at the very highest level and understands the values, standards, and spirit that define it. David brings not only deep rugby insight but also the strategic and commercial acumen that modern sport demands.