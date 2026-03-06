Clovers And Wolfhounds Go Head To Head In Celtic Challenge Derby

The last game before the semi-finals in the Celtic Challenge takes place this weekend with a big local derby between the two Irish teams. The Clovers only defeat so far has come at the hands of the Wolfhounds in the first derby game and they will be looking to leapfrog them to finish top of the table.

For the Wolfhounds India Daley returns to the front row alongside Linda Djougang and Sophie Barrett. The second row of Naoise Smyth and Kate Jordan remains unchanged. Ireland international and PWR player Grace Moore comes into the back row alongside Erin King and Aoife Corcoran.

Aoibheann Reilly starts again at nine and is joined by Dannah O’Brien at ten. Niamh Marley and Robyn O’Connor are on the wings with Aoife Dalton joining Eve Higgins in the centre and Amy Larn at full back.

The Clovers have Ireland internationals Siobhan McCarthy and Sadhbh McGrath returning to the front row either side of Beth Buttimer. Ruth Campbell captains from the second row alongside Aoibheann McGrath while Faith Oviawe, Ailsih Quinn and Jemima Adams Verling making up the back row.

Emily Lane returns at scrum half this week alongside Kate Flannery. Béibhinn Parsons is at 11 with Anna McGann on the other wing. Enya Breen pairs with Alana McInerney in the centre with Aoife Corey continuing at full back.

Tickets are available here

Celtic Challenge Table

Wolfhounds Team & Replacements( v Clovers, Saturday March 8th, kick off 3pm UCD Bowl)

15 – Amy Larn (Leinster)

14 – Robyn O’Connor (Leinster)

13 – Aoife Dalton (Leinster) (Captain)

12 – Eve Higgins (Leinster)

11- Niamh Marley (Ulster)

10 – Dannah O’Brien (Leinster)

9 – Aoibheann Reilly (Connacht)

1 – Linda Djougang (Leinster)

2 – India Daley (Ulster)

3- Sophie Barrett (Ulster)

4 – Kate Jordan (Leinster)

5 – Naoise Smyth (Leinster)

6 – Grace Moore (IQ Rugby)

7 – Aoife Corcoran (Leinster)

8 – Erin King (Leinster)

Replacements:

16 – Maebh Clenaghan (Ulster)

17 – Hannah Wilson (Leinster)

18 – Emma Jane Wilson (Leinster)

19 –Clíodhna Ní Chonchobhair (Leinster)

20 – Regan Casey (IQ Rugby)

21 – Alex Connor (Leinster)

22 – Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Leinster)

23 – Maggie Boylan (Leinster)

Clovers Team & Replacements

15 – Aoife Corey (Munster)

14 – Anna McGann (Connacht)

13 – Alana McInerney (Munster)

12 – Enya Breen (Munster)

11- Béibhinn Parsons (Connacht)

10 – Kate Flannery (Munster)

9 – Emily Lane (Munster)

1 – Siobhan McCarthy (Munster)

2 – Beth Buttimer (Munster)

3- Sadhbh McGrath (Ulster)

4 – Ruth Campbell (Leinster) (Captain)

5 – Aoibheann McGrath (Munster)

6 – Faith Oviawe (Connacht)

7 – Ailish Quinn (Connacht)

8 – Jemima Adams Verling (Connacht)

Replacements:

16 – Emma Dunican (Munster)

17 – Ella Burns (Connacht)

18 – Eilís Cahill (Munster)

19 – Aoibhe O’Flynn (Munster)

20 – Annakate Cournane (Munster)

21 – Katie Whelan (Leinster)

22 – Niamh Murphy (Leinster)

23 – Chisom Ugwueru (Munster)