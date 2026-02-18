Opta Facts: Guinness Men’s Six Nations – England v Ireland

With one win and one defeat for both teams so far, it is all to play for when Ireland and England clash in round 3 of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday. Check out the Opta Facts, provided by Stats Perform , below.

– Ireland have won four of their last five meetings with England in the Guinness Men’s Six Nations (L1), however England’s lone victory in that run came the last time the teams met at Allianz Stadium, when Marcus Smith’s last-gasp drop goal proved decisive

– The last two matches between England and Ireland in the Men’s Six Nations have both been won by the team trailing at half-time (one win apiece)

– Previously it was the only fixture in the Championship that had never seen a team come from behind at the break to win the match

– Ireland have won on five occasions away to England in the Men’s Six Nations (L8), just one fewer than every other team combined (France, Scotland, and Wales twice each)

– Ireland have won eight of their last 10 away games in the Men’s Six Nations (L2), but one of their two defeats in that run came on their last trip to Allianz Stadium

– Ireland lost to France in Paris at the start of this year’s Men’s Six Nations, but have not lost back-to-back Championship games on the road since 2019-2021 (L4)

– England have won their last nine home matches, last losing at Allianz Stadium in November 2024 against South Africa. It is their longest such run since winning 15 in a row between 2015 and 2018, a streak that was ended by Ireland

– England are one of three teams yet to lose a scrum on their own feed in the Men’s Six Nations this year (8/8), alongside France and Italy, while they have won four of 14 opposition scrums this year (29%). Italy are the only other side to win any on their opponents’ feed (2/12)

– Ireland have won a joint-high 13 turnovers in the 2026 Men’s Six Nations (also France), including seven jackals – more than any other side. They are winning a turnover every 28 defensive rucks on average in the Championship, also the best rate of any team

– England’s Ben Earl has made 39 carries after the opening two rounds, at least 12 more than any other player, gaining the most metres-in-contact in the process (88). His team-mate, Tommy Freeman, has gained the most such metres of any back (51)

– Stuart McCloskey has assisted 60% of Ireland’s tries in the Men’s Six Nations this year (3/5), the best such rate of any player. His total of three assists is the joint-second most of any player, alongside England duo George Ford and Fraser Dingwall (both 3), and behind France’s Matthieu Jalibert (4)

– Maro Itoje is set to win his 100th cap for England, becoming the ninth man to reach a century of appearances for England, and the third from this year’s squad, alongside Jamie George, who could make his 50th Six Nations appearance, and George Ford, who needs just five points to reach 500 in his England career

Six Nations Fantasy Rugby is back and bigger than ever with some amazing prizes to be won and an Irish Rugby Supporters league for you to join. Click here to sign up today!