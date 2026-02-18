Ireland U20s Team Named To Face England In Bath

Head Coach Andrew Browne has named the Ireland U20s Match Day Squad, sponsored by PwC, for Friday night’s U20s Six Nations clash against England at The Recreation Ground (Kick-off 7.45pm).

Following last week’s win over Italy at Virgin Media Park, Ireland travel to Bath for their Round 3 clash on Friday night.

Browne has named an unchanged backline, with Noah Byrne, Derry Moloney and Daniel Ryan continuing in Ireland’s back three as James O’Leary and Rob Carney start in midfield. Scrum-half Christopher Barrett once again partners Tom Wood in the half-backs.

In the pack, Max Doyle, Lee Fitzpatrick and captain Sami Bishti make up the front row, as Joe Finn and Donnacha McGuire pack down in the second row, with Josh Neill – last week’s PwC Player of the Match – joining Billy Hayes and Diarmaid O’Connell in the back row.

On the bench, Rian Handley, Christian Foley, Blake McClean, Sean Walsh, Ben Blaney, James O’Dwyer, Charlie O’Shea and Johnny O’Sullivan complete Ireland’s Match Day Squad.

Friday night’s match is live on Virgin Media Two and BBC iPlayer.

Ireland U20s:

15. Noah Byrne (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

14. Derry Moloney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

13. Rob Carney (Cashel RFC/Munster)

12. James O’Leary (UCC/Munster)

11. Daniel Ryan (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

10. Tom Wood (Garryowen FC/Munster)

9. Christopher Barrett (UCC RFC/Munster)

1. Max Doyle (UCD RFC/Leinster)

2. Lee Fitzpatrick (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

3. Sami Bishti (UCD RFC/Leinster)(captain)

4. Joe Finn (Garryowen FC/Munster)

5. Donnacha McGuire (UCD RFC/Leinster)

6. Josh Neill (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

7. Billy Hayes (Garryowen FC/Munster)

8. Diarmaid O’Connell (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Replacements:

16. Rian Handley (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

17. Christian Foley (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

18. Blake McClean (Instonians RFC/Ulster)

19. Sean Walsh (MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster)

20. Ben Blaney (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

21. James O’Dwyer (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

22. Charlie O’Shea (UCC RFC/Munster)

23. Johnny O’Sullivan (Dublin University FC/Leinster).