IRFU Launches Series Of Combines To Identify High-Potential Athletes

The Irish Rugby Football Union has announced a new series of combines, designed to identify high-potential athletes from other sporting backgrounds and introduce them to the elite rugby performance pathway.

The combines will offer athletes a unique opportunity to showcase their physical and athletic qualities and potentially enter a full-time professional rugby environment. For those with the right attributes, the pathway could lead all the way to representing Ireland on the world stage — including Rugby Sevens at the LA 2028 Olympic Games or the Rugby World Cup in 2029.

The events will take place across four university venues, but crucially are not limited to university students. Athletes from a wide range of sporting backgrounds are encouraged to attend. The IRFU is also keen to identify athletes who may be suitable to compete at the 2026 University Games in Stellenbosch, alongside those targeting longer-term international honours.

On the day, athletes will be assessed by a highly experienced talent identification panel including James Topping, John McKee, Katie Fitzhenry, and the Women’s National Talent Squad coaches from each province, which include former Ireland internationals Niamh Briggs (Munster) and Larissa Muldoon (Connacht).

Testing will focus on the core athletic qualities required for elite rugby performance, with particular emphasis on:

Speed and acceleration

Agility and movement efficiency

Gym-based strength and power testing

Small-sided games, designed to assess skills such as hand-eye coordination, decision-making, and game awareness

The combines reflect the IRFU’s continued commitment to widening the talent pool and providing clear, aspirational pathways into the game.

Importantly, rugby currently stands as the only full-time professional team sport for women in Ireland, offering athletes an unparalleled opportunity to train, compete and develop in a fully professional environment.

For athletes with ambition, athleticism, and a desire to test themselves at the highest level, the IRFU Transfer Athlete Combines represent a rare chance to take a first step into elite international sport — and potentially onto the world’s biggest stages.

James Topping, Ireland Sevens Head Coach says: “We know there is a huge amount of untapped athletic potential across Irish sport, and these combines are about giving those athletes a genuine opportunity to see how their skills could translate to rugby. Speed, agility, power, and competitiveness are all qualities that transfer exceptionally well, and we’re excited to assess athletes in a high-performance environment.

“Rugby offers a clear, fully professional pathway for women in Ireland, and for the right athletes this could be the first step towards representing Ireland at events like LA 2028 or the Rugby World Cup in 2029. If you’ve competed at a high level in another sport and are curious about what’s possible, we’d strongly encourage you to come along and test yourself.”

Combine dates and venues:

Tuesday, 24 March:

Munster – UL North Campus

Gym: 11.00am – 1.00pm

Pitch: 12.00pm – 2.00pm

Thursday, 26 March:

Leinster – DCU St Pat’s

Gym and Pitch: 10.00am – 1.00pm

Tuesday, 14 April:

Ulster – PEC & Queen’s

Gym: 11.00am – 1.00pm

Pitch: 1.00pm – 3.00pm

Wednesday, 15 April:

Connacht – Dexcom Stadium