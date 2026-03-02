O’Connell: For Us, It’s Just About Getting Better

Paul O’Connell says the Ireland coaches and player made the most out of the fallow week, recharging the batteries but ‘getting a load of things in place’ for the resumption of their Guinness Men’s Six Nations campaign against Wales.

For the first time ever, the Men’s Six Nations tournament is being played over six weeks rather than the traditional seven this year. The teams kicked off with three back-to-back rounds, before last week’s one and only rest weekend.

Having enjoyed their biggest ever away win over England, you could understand if Andy Farrell’s men wanted to keep up the momentum by playing the week after, but O’Connell felt they got the balance right in terms of rest but also laying the groundwork for Friday’s visit of Wales to the Aviva Stadium.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“We trained really well last week. Those fallow weeks, sometimes you’re trying to strike the right note. You’re reviewing a game, but you don’t have a game that weekend,” said the Ireland forwards coach.

“Most of the time you get to Friday, you have to convince yourself you’re not tired. You’re trying to allow the players to feel a little bit tired. Training was a bit more fun, but we got a load of things in place as well for the Welsh game.

“Then they got a weekend off, a weekend to spend at home with their families. Quite a lot of the lads have kids, there’s a lot of newborns around the place.”

He added: “I like that it’s three games and then two games. I think the week off was good for us, probably came at a good time. Three weeks in, after a win, it gives you a chance to reflect as you head into the next game.

“I think with the group that will play this weekend, they will be very hungry to produce a similar and better performance. For us, it’s just about getting better.

“I think that is what the excitement is for us as coaches, and that’s what the excitement is for players. If you’re focused on getting better and not so much the emotional occasion, I think it’s easier to prepare well.”

It was not a weekend off for some members of Ireland’s extended Six Nations squad, as they were released to play with their provinces in the BKT United Rugby Championship. Unfortunately, Leinster out-half Harry Byrne sustained a concussion in Cardiff that has ruled him out.

The other nine players that featured during round 12 of the URC all came through unscathed, while Cormac Izuchukwu, who missed Ulster’s match away to the Ospreys, is back in Ireland camp as he continues his graduated return-to-play protocols.

Bundee Aki, who came on for the final quarter of Connacht’s win over leaders Glasgow Warriors, and Jimmy O’Brien have linked up with the national squad, as has Robbie Henshaw, for the early part of the week, after returning from a knee injury.

Having Aki back from suspension, along with Henshaw – the two centres bring a huge amount of experience and leadership with 160 Ireland and British & Lions caps between them – is a big boost according to O’Connell, who also spoke about James Lowe’s injury-enforced absence for the remainder of the Six Nations.

“Bundee’s a brilliant personality to have around the place. He trained quite well today and it just adds to the group. It’s great to have that leadership, that kind of personality around the place.

“Helping guys, talking to guys. He trained with the ‘bibs’ today, so he was good with them. It’s excellent to have him back in.

“James Lowe is (a similar character), great fun, a big personality. He is a loss around the place. I suppose Bundee’s kind of replaced him.

“We’ve had Robbie in as well, training this week. It’s been great to have the two of them in, but it is what it is (regarding Lowe’s groin injury). It just gives an opportunity for someone else now to step up.

“That is part and parcel of the game. It’s unfortunate for him. I’d love to have seen him in the last few weeks, but as I said, it’s part and parcel of the game.”

Ireland need France to falter in these final two rounds if they are to stay in title contention. What is in their control is seeing out the tournament in successful fashion with back-to-back home wins over Wales and Scotland. That would ensure a fourth Triple Crown triumph in five seasons.

O’Connell won four Triple Crowns during his playing career, between 2004 and 2009, and finishing this Six Nations with silverware would be a satisfying way to cap off a Championship that began on such a disappointing note for Farrell’s side in Paris.

It would also give some of the newer players, like recent debutant Edwin Edogbo and a handful of fellow Six Nations newcomers, something tangible to celebrate. But there is no fear of this Ireland squad looking that far ahead, especially given how tough a challenge Wales will present.

As preparations continue ahead of Friday night’s fourth round encounter in Dublin, O’Connell explained: “I think particularly after a good result against England, you just want to focus on the next game and the next thing, and even the next training session really is what the lads were talking about.

“We just trained there and that was the main focus, so it was a big D-day for us. It’s only about getting better from the last performance, even though it was a good result.

“There’s plenty of things we have to improve on and that’s been the sole focus. We haven’t discussed trophies or silverware or anything like that. We might (discuss it). I think we always come into a campaign trying to win it and we don’t shy away from it.

“I’m sure Andy has a meeting tomorrow, he might mention it, I don’t know. Really the focus for us as coaches and players has just been about getting set for the Welsh game.”

Six Nations Fantasy Rugby is back and bigger than ever with some amazing prizes to be won and an Irish Rugby Supporters league for you to join. Click here to sign up today!