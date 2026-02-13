Coming To The Match? All You Need To Know For Ireland v Italy

Guinness Men’s Six Nations: Ireland v Italy

Saturday, February 14, Aviva Stadium, kick-off 2.10pm

Team News – Head Coach Andy Farrell has made six changes to the team with tournament debuts for Cormac Izuchukwu and Robert Baloucoune and a first cap for Munster’s Edwin Edogbo – full team here.

Key Times

General Admission Gates Open: 12.40pm

Teams Warm-Up: 1.10pm

Team Entrance & Anthems: 2pm

Kick-Off: 2.10pm

Weather: For up-to-date weather, please check Met Eireann on met.ie.

Match Entertainment

Former Munster and Ireland star Barry Murphy will get the crowd singing while DJ Mark McCabe will provide pre-match and in-game music.

Match Programme

The match programme will be on sale from sellers around the ground. It is packed with feature interview, match previews and the regular Kids Corner.

You can also purchase a copy online here if you can’t make the match.

Food & Drinks

Food and drink concessions will be open around the ground. Please note that kiosks in the stadium are cashless, you can pay by card or phone.

There are new ‘Grab & Go’ food units on Levels 1 and 5 and a ‘Pour Your Own Pint’ station on Level 1.

You can also pre-order food and drinks on every level using the Skippio App – Download Skippio for iPhone here or for Android here

Getting To The Stadium

Make sure you know your ticket route colour and check out the Aviva Stadium website here for advice on getting to the match on foot, by bus, by train, on the Luas, and by bike.

Ticketing

We use SafeTix for all Guinness Men’s Six Nations and Quilter Nations Series games, meaning you will need to have a mobile phone with the ticket(s) saved in your Apple or Google Wallet or accessible via IRFU Account Manager.

With SafeTix™ Your Phone Is Your Ticket

Sign into your IRFU Ticketmaster Account – https://am.ticketmaster.com/irfu/

Go to My Events and select your event

Add your ticket(s) to your phone’s digital wallet. Tap to enter is available with Apple Wallet & Google Pay. Note, barcodes will not be visible once the ticket(s) is added to your Apple Wallet

On match day, to access the stadium simply scan your ticket by holding the back of your smartphone near the NFC reader at the turnstile or scan the rotating barcode (if you have accessed your ticket via Account Manager) at the scanner. It really is that simple!

If you are unable to ‘Add to Wallet’ or your pass is disabled, don’t worry, you can still scan the rotating/animated barcode within your IRFU Account Manager at the venue, but please remember, screenshots will not get you in. Should you require assistance with your seat transfers or ticket(s), please visit https://am.ticketmaster.com/irfu/digitaltickets

Bag Check Policy

Aviva Stadium implement a bag check policy for all attendees. We kindly ask that you allow extra time for this check upon arrival to ensure you do not miss the kick-off. Please note that no bags larger than A4 size will be permitted into the stadium, and bags that are A4 size or smaller will be searched.

Checkpoints will be in place on each approach to the Aviva Stadium (the red, purple, blue, green, and orange routes). Bags that comply and are permitted will be tagged.

A bag drop facility is available at the Sandymount Hotel for bags larger than A4 size, and patrons will be directed to this as required. Allow extra time for bag checks to ensure a smooth entry process.