De Buitléar Leads Connacht Eagles For Dexcom Stadium Date With Leinster ‘A’

There are three senior-capped players in the Connacht Eagles team to play Leinster ‘A’ at Dexcom Stadium on Friday (kick-off 2pm). Eoin de Buitléar captains the side from hooker, and John Devine and Fiachna Barrett are also selected to start.

The new Clan Stand will open its doors to the public again tomorrow afternoon when Dexcom Stadium hosts the IRFU Men’s ‘A’ Interprovincial Championship fixture between Connacht Eagles and defending champions Lienster ‘A’.

Entry is free, with access via Gate B into Clan Terrace 1. Please note that the seated section will not be open, however fans will be able to enjoy the new facilities on the ground floor through the Clubhouse concourse area.

Connacht Eagles resume their ‘A’ Interprovincial campaign with a home clash with their Leinster counterparts. They are much-changed from their 28-22 first round defeat away to Ulster ‘A’ in November.

There are 10 changes in personnel, and the bulk of the starting XV is made up of Connacht Academy and club players. Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2B leaders Galwegians are represented by Cian Brady and Paul Sharkey in the back-three.

Buccaneers’ Rourke O’Sullivan, the scorer of two tries against Skerries last Saturday, and Thomas Cotton come into the back-line, with the latter partnering Devine in the centre. Former Connacht Under-19 out-half Calum Elwood teams up with Tomás Farthing at half-back.

Éanna McCarthy, last year’s Ireland U-20 captain, is one of five players retained in the Eagles team. He will pack down again at number 8, with fellow Academy players Bobby Power and Max Flynn in the flanker roles.

Kiltimagh native Oisin McNicholas gets his second start at lock, combining with Rory Gavin, the younger brother of Connacht and Ireland centre Hugh. Buccs regular Adam Cooper is promoted from the bench to join de Buitléar and Barrett in the front row.

The westerners’ bench includes four Academy players – Matthew Victory, Mikey Yarr, Albert Lindner, and Billy Cross – as well as Jaynel Almanzar, Luke Murtagh, Dara Walsh, Charlie Keane, and Ferdia Ó Braonáin, all promising young players who have been part of the province’s age-grade squads.

CONNACHT EAGLES (v Leinster ‘A’): Cian Brady; Rourke O’Sullivan, Thomas Cotton, John Devine, Paul Sharkey; Calum Elwood, Tomás Farthing; Adam Cooper, Eoin de Buitléar (capt), Fiachna Barrett, Rory Gavin, Oisin McNicholas, Bobby Power, Max Flynn, Éanna McCarthy.

Replacements: Matthew Victory, Jaynel Almanzar, Luke Murtagh, Dara Walsh, Mikey Yarr, Charlie Keane, Albert Lindner, Billy Cross, Ferdia Ó Braonáin.