Ireland U20s Team Named To Face Italy In Cork

Head Coach Andrew Browne has named the Ireland U20s Match Day Squad, sponsored by PwC, for Friday night’s U20s Six Nations clash against Italy at Virgin Media Park (Kick-off 7.45pm, live on RTÉ2).

After opening their Championship in France last week, Ireland U20s – captained by Sami Bishti – return home to Cork aiming for their first win of the campaign.

Noah Byrne, Derry Moloney and Daniel Ryan start in Ireland’s back three, with James O’Leary partnering Rob Carney in midfield. Christopher Barrett and Tom Wood continue in the half-backs at scrum-half and out-half respectively.

In the pack, Max Doyle, Lee Fitzpatrick and Sami Bishti are in the front row, with Dylan McNeice and Donnacha McGuire in the engine room. Joe Finn is selected at blindside flanker, Josh Neill switches to openside and Diarmaid O’Connell completes the back row at number eight.

On the bench, Rian Handley, Christian Foley, Blake McClean, Ben Blaney, Billy Hayes, James O’Dwyer, Charlie O’Shea and Johnny O’Sullivan complete Ireland’s Match Day Squad.

Tickets for Friday night are available on General Sale here.

Ireland U20s:

15. Noah Byrne (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

14. Derry Moloney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

13. Rob Carney (Cashel RFC/Munster

12. James O’Leary (UCC/Munster)

11. Daniel Ryan (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

10. Tom Wood (Garryowen FC/Munster)

9. Christopher Barrett (UCC RFC/Munster)

1. Max Doyle (UCD RFC/Leinster)

2. Lee Fitzpatrick (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

3. Sami Bishti (UCD RFC/Leinster)(captain)

4. Dylan McNeice (UCD RFC/Leinster)

5. Donnacha McGuire (UCD RFC/Leinster)

6. Joe Finn (Garryowen FC/Munster)

7. Josh Neill (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

8. Diarmaid O’Connell (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Replacements:

16. Rian Handley (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

17. Christian Foley (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

18. Blake McClean (Instonians RFC/Ulster)

19. Ben Blaney (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

20. Billy Hayes (Garryowen FC/Munster)

21. James O’Dwyer (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

22. Charlie O’Shea (UCC RFC/Munster)

23. Johnny O’Sullivan (Dublin University FC/Leinster).