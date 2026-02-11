Ulster Add Irish-Qualified Pair To Academy Squad

Woods, an 18-year-old lock, is from Perth in Australia. He played junior rugby with Cottesloe RFC and is Irish-qualified with family from Newtownards and Bangor.

The second rower studied at Campbell College Belfast last year, and represented Ulster in this season’s PwC Under-19 Interprovincial Championship before playing for the Western Force Under-19s in the Australian Super Rugby Men’s U-19 competition.

Woods has most recently been lining out with Queen’s University in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B. He had made six starts for the students so far.