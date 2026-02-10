Ireland Club XV Team Named To Face Scotland Clubs At Energia Park

Head Coach Adam Craig has named the Ireland Club XV Match Day Squad (sponsored by Energia) for Friday’s clash with Scotland Clubs , which takes place at Energia Park on Friday, February 13 (kick-off 6.30pm, live on IrishRugby+ ).

The squad features strong representation from across the Energia All-Ireland League with Cork Constitution, Clontarf, Terenure College and Ballynahinch prominent throughout the Match Day 23. Captain Jack Kelleher brings leadership and experience to the side, having captained the squad last year against Portugal A and has been a consistent performer at club level and a key figure in Cork Constitution’s recent success.

Friday’s fixture in Energia Park will see the teams compete for the Dalriada Cup, which was last contested between Ireland and Scotland Clubs in 2020 and won by the Ireland side.

In the front row, David Begley (Young Munster), Bobby Sheehan (Lansdowne) and Luke Masters (Cork Constitution) are named, while Sean Rigney (Terenure College) partners Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf) in the second row.

Captain Kelleher leads the side from blindside flanker and is joined in the back row by Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College) at openside and Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) at number eight.

At half-back, Adam Maher (Cork Constitution) is selected at scrum-half alongside Conor Kelly (Clontarf) at out-half. The midfield pairing sees Aran Egan (Terenure College) link up with Myles Carey (St. Mary’s College).

The back three is made up of Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch) and Sean French (Cork Constitution) on the wings, with Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch) at full-back.

On the bench, Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch), Marcus Hanan (Terenure College), Adam Tuite (Terenure College), Bailey Faloon (Young Munster) and David Whitten (Instonians) provide forward cover, while Sam Owens, Tadhg Bird (both Clontarf) and Adam LaGrue (Terenure College) complete the Match Day Squad.

In addition, four travelling reserves will accompany the squad to Energia Park, Tom O’Reilly (St. Mary’s), Max Russell (Terenure College), Will McDonald (Belvedere) and Jack Matthews (Lansdowne).

Ireland Club XV Match Day Squad (v Scotland Clubs)

1. David Begley – Young Munster RFC

2. Bobby Sheehan – Lansdowne FC

3. Luke Masters – Cork Constitution FC

4. Sean Rigney – Terenure College RFC

5. Fionn Gilbert – Clontarf FC

6. Jack Kelleher (C) – Cork Constitution FC

7. Ronan Watters – St. Mary’s College RFC

8. Bradley Luney – Ballynahinch RFC

9. Adam Maher – Cork Constitution FC

10. Conor Kelly – Clontarf FC

11. Aaron Sexton – Ballynahinch RFC

12. Aran Egan – Terenure College RFC

13. Myles Carey – St. Mary’s College RFC

14. Sean French – Cork Constitution FC

15. Conor Rankin – Ballynahinch RFC

16. Claytan Milligan – Ballynahinch RFC

17. Marcus Hanan – Terenure College RFC

18. Adam Tuite – Terenure College RFC

19. Bailey Faloon – Young Munster RFC

20. David Whitten – Instonians RFC

21. Sam Owens – Clontarf FC

22. Tadhg Bird – Clontarf FC

23. Adam LaGrue – Terenure College RFC

Traveling Reserves:

Tom O’Reilly – St Marys College RFC

Max Russell – Terenure College RFC

Will McDonald – Old Belvedere RFC

Jack Matthews – Lansdowne FC