Ulster Rugby Honours Jack Kyle With Blue Plaque At Affidea Stadium

Installed in partnership with the Ulster History Circle, the plaque commemorates a figure whose influence on the game extends far beyond results and trophies, recognising Jack Kyle’s profound and lasting impact on rugby in Ulster and around the world.

Kyle was a central figure in Irish rugby’s post-war resurgence and played a pivotal role in Ireland’s historic Grand Slam success of 1948, which was secured at Ravenhill.

Renowned for his instinctive brilliance, pace, and vision, he went on to win 46 caps for Ireland and tour with the British & Irish Lions in 1950, captivating crowds in Australia and New Zealand with a style of play that marked him out as one of the game’s true greats.

The unveiling took place at Affidea Stadium this morning, with representatives from Ulster Rugby and the Ulster History Circle, members of the Kyle family, the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councilor Tracy Kelly, IRFU Performance Director David Humphreys, invited guests, and members of the rugby community in attendance.