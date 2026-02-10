Ulster Rugby Honours Jack Kyle With Blue Plaque At Affidea Stadium
Ulster Rugby has today proudly unveiled a blue plaque at Affidea Stadium to honour the life, achievements, and enduring legacy of Jack Kyle (1926-2014), widely regarded as one of the greatest players ever to represent Ulster, Ireland, and the British & Irish Lions.
Installed in partnership with the Ulster History Circle, the plaque commemorates a figure whose influence on the game extends far beyond results and trophies, recognising Jack Kyle’s profound and lasting impact on rugby in Ulster and around the world.
Kyle was a central figure in Irish rugby’s post-war resurgence and played a pivotal role in Ireland’s historic Grand Slam success of 1948, which was secured at Ravenhill.
Renowned for his instinctive brilliance, pace, and vision, he went on to win 46 caps for Ireland and tour with the British & Irish Lions in 1950, captivating crowds in Australia and New Zealand with a style of play that marked him out as one of the game’s true greats.
The unveiling took place at Affidea Stadium this morning, with representatives from Ulster Rugby and the Ulster History Circle, members of the Kyle family, the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councilor Tracy Kelly, IRFU Performance Director David Humphreys, invited guests, and members of the rugby community in attendance.
Speaking at the event, Hugh McCaughey, CEO of Ulster Rugby, paid tribute to Kyle’s legacy, saying: “Jack Kyle is one of the true giants of Irish and world rugby, and his legacy continues to inspire everyone connected with Ulster Rugby.
“His skill, humility and sportsmanship set standards that still define the game today. It is entirely fitting that this plaque stands here to recognise not only Jack’s extraordinary achievements on the field, but also his lasting impact on rugby in Ulster and far beyond.”
Born in Belfast, Kyle played his rugby for Ulster, Queen’s University, and North of Ireland, before achieving international renown.
Despite his sporting fame, he always regarded rugby as just one part of a remarkable life. Trained as a surgeon, he went on to spend more than three decades working in Zambia, where his medical work transformed lives and earned him international recognition within the medical profession.
The blue plaque forms part of commemorations marking the centenary year of Jack Kyle’s birth and is located at the home of Ulster Rugby, a fitting setting given his close association with Ravenhill and his enduring connection to the province.
Ulster Rugby is proud to work alongside the Ulster History Circle and the Kyle family to ensure that Jack Kyle’s story, one of sporting brilliance, service, and humility, continues to inspire future generations.