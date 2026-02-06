Watch Ireland XV v England ‘A’ Worldwide On Premier Sports And IrishRugby+

Friday night lights in Thomond Park is always special and tonight is no different with the exciting match up between the rising stars from Ireland and England looking to catch the eye (Kick-off 7.15pm, live on Premier Sports).

Tickets are on sale here but if you can’t make the game you can still watch it around the world thanks to Premier Sports and irishrugby+

Max Deegan captains the Ireland XV which includes Ulster brothers Zac and Bryn Ward and rising Leinster flyer Joshua Kenny – team in full here.

The match will be exclusively live on Premier Sports in the UK and Ireland and in several other counties where they are active (see the full list below).

The ‘A’ fixture adds to Premier Sports’ live coverage of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations with five games (one per round) from the 2026 Championship, opening with Italy v Scotland on Saturday February 7, live from Rome’s Stadio Olympico.

For fans outside the Premier Sport countries the match will be live ‘whistle to whistle’ on irishrugby+ for just €10.00

Premier Sport Broadcast Territories

United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam.

IrishRugby+

The match will be available worldwide outside of the countries listed above. Sign up today for irishrugby+