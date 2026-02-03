Farrell Has Full Confidence In Fit-Again Osborne As Ireland’s Last Line Of Defence

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says he has taken a lot of confidence from how Jamie Osborne has trained in camp, as the Naas man prepares to play for the first time in three months.

Osborne will make his return from a shoulder operation as a starter in Thursday’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations opener against France. He is one of seven personnel changes to the team that lost to South Africa in November.

With Hugo Keenan’s hopes of an injury comeback delayed by a fractured thumb, his Leinster team-mate will feature at full-back, as he did against New Zealand and Japan during Ireland’s autumn campaign.

Osborne has worn the number 15 jersey on numerous occasions for Leinster and Ireland, most notably for his first two Test caps against the Springboks in July 2024. However, this will only be his third Six Nations appearance, and his second in the full-back position.

Farrell has full faith in the talented 24-year-old despite his lack of Championship experience, saying: “How Jamie’s acted over the last seven, eight days, and how he’s performed in training gives you a lot of confidence.

“Knowing his temperament, knowing how diligent he is within his preparation, which is top drawer by the way. Yeah, there’s no better man. Jacob (Stockdale) is playing well. Deserves his chance on the left wing there.

“You know Hugo’s been unbelievably unlucky. I mean he was looking sharp coming back in. I really, really feel for him, to have the thumb injury.

“But, you know, you look at the likes of Jimmy O’Brien or Mack Hansen or others, obviously Hugo. Jamie is the one who is going to fill the spot for us. He’s had a shoulder injury, so he’s fit and he certainly showed that in the last week.”

Osborne has not played for province or country since damaging his left shoulder against Japan in early November. He will reunite with Stockdale and Tommy O’Brien as the same back-three from that 41-10 Quilter Nations Series win has been selected to face France.

Rewarded for his form with Ulster, Stockdale comes in for his first Six Nations appearance since 2021’s home victory over England. On the opposite wing will be O’Brien making his tournament bow after scoring five tries in his first six Tests.

While Stockdale has been mostly deployed at full-back by Ulster this season, he is the preferred option out wide for Ireland this week over James Lowe. With over 700 carry metres and 31 tackle breaks in seven URC appearances, his ability to beat defenders was highlighted by Farrell.

“Jacob is (buzzing to get going), like a good few others as well. He’s back to being himself this year, that’s for sure.

“I think if you speak to him, he’ll be delighted that he’s just simplified things and got down to what he’s good at, and that’s beating people. We’ve seen that plenty, certainly, this season.”

Connacht captain Cian Prendergast will step up to make his Six Nations debut, building on his run of games during the Quilter Nations Series. He provided impact off the bench against Japan, Australia, and World champions South Africa.

Prendergast takes over from the injured Ryan Baird to start at blindside flanker. He played alongside his younger brother, 22-year-old out-half Sam, in the autumn, but this time they will start together for the first time in the green jersey.

They will become the first brothers to start a Test match together for Ireland since Niall and Rory Scannell played against Japan during the 2017 summer tour. It will be the first time it has happened in the Six Nations since Rob and Dave Kearney lined out against France ten years ago.

The 25-year-old Cian was unfortunate to miss out on his first taste of Six Nations action twelve months ago when illness forced him out of the matchday squad against Wales. Farrell feels he is an even better player coming into 2026.

“Yeah, we feel Cian has matured a lot. The captaincy is certainly helping him in Connacht as well, taking the responsibility, I would have thought, just away from himself, and being able to channel his thoughts in another way has certainly matured him as a player, that’s for sure.

“We were delighted with how he took his chance in the autumn because he is another one who’s been waiting for a big moment. He’s been waiting in the wings for a good few years.

“His time is now to be taken, and he’s across most things in his game, which he’s pretty good at, certainly set-piece wise and his work-rate around the field is pretty impressive.

“It’s lovely (with both brothers in the team). You can tell that they tried to keep it on the down low in front of all the team-mates, but I’m sure behind the scenes, along with the parents, they’re as proud as punch.”

Ireland’s pre-Six Nations camp in Portugal once again saw the foundations laid for the coming weeks, and some of the players involved, including uncapped prop Billy Bohan, have flown home to link up with the Ireland XV squad for Friday’s match against England ‘A’ at Thomond Park.

Jude Postlethwaite and Darragh Murray, meanwhile, have both stayed on with the senior group in Paris, and will no doubt be pressing for inclusion in the matchday 23 next week when Ireland host Italy in the second round at the Aviva Stadium.

“It’s been a good 10 days for us building into this game,” admitted Farrell, who has gone with a six-two split on the replacements bench. “We certainly found out a lot about this group and about how we’re going about our business.

“It’s well documented regarding injuries, etc., but it gives a chance to other people and that will certainly stand to us. It will certainly stand to the individuals that are coming in to be able to experience this for the first time.

“I mean you look at the guys that are on the outer of this 23-man squad, you know, the experience that they are getting is absolutely priceless.”

The first round showdown with defending champions France has come too soon for Tadhg Furlong, who is working his way back from the calf injury he sustained against Bayonne last month. All going well, he should be back in the mix to face Italy.

“I think the right thing to do with Tadhg for us and for him, is understanding what the history has told us.

“To push and to push hard for this game could have meant that we end up with egg on our face on both sides in regards to the rest of the competition. So, we expect Tadhg to be fully fit for the week after,” he added.

