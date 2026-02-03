Ireland XV Squad Assemble Ahead Of Friday Night Lights At Thomond

The Ireland XV squad, sponsored by Vodafone, has stepped up its preparations ahead of Friday night’s clash with England ‘A’ at Thomond Park (Kick-off 7.15pm, live on Premier Sport).

The squad, captained by Leinster’s Max Deegan, assembled in Limerick on Monday as they build towards Friday’s clash at the home of Munster Rugby.

Head Coach Cullie Tucker will be assisted this week by Forwards Coach John Muldoon, Defence Coach Sean O’Brien and Attack Coach Mark Sexton, as players of national interest are exposed to a National Team environment and are afforded the opportunity to stake their claim in a green jersey.

In squad news, Jack Aungier, Fiachna Barrett, Harry Sheridan, Fineen Wycherely and Ethan Coughlan have all joined the panel, while Ciaran Frawley, Billy Bohan and Bryn Ward linked up with the squad in Limerick having spent last week with the Ireland squad in Portugal.

Sam Illo, Oli Jager, Diarmuid Mangan and Ben Murphy have been ruled out, with Jude Postlethwaite and Darragh Murray remaining with the Ireland squad in Paris ahead of Thursday’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations opener against France.

The Ireland XV Match Day Squad will be named on Wednesday at 1pm.

Tickets for Friday night’s clash at Thomond Park are available on General Sale via Ticketmaster.ie.

Ireland XV Squad:

(Club/Province/Test Caps)

Forwards (16):

Jack Aungier (Clontarf/Connacht)(1)

Fiachna Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht)

Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen/Munster)

Billy Bohan (Corinthians/Connacht)

Paul Boyle (Buccaneers/Connacht)(1)

Sam Crean (Ulster)

Max Deegan (Lansdowne/Leinster)(4)(captain)

Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster)

Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Sean Jansen (Connacht)

Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(7)

Harry Sheridan (Dublin University/Ulster)

Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley/Leinster)

Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch/Ulster)

Scott Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster)

Fineen Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)(1)

Backs (11):

Ethan Coughlan (Shannon/Munster)

Shane Daly (Cork Constitution/Munster)(2)

Matthew Devine (Corinthians/Connacht)

Cathal Forde (Corinthians/Connacht)

Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster)(9)

Fintan Gunne (Terenure College/Leinster)

James Hume (Banbridge/Ulster)(3)

Dan Kelly (Munster)

Joshua Kenny (Terenure College/Leinster)

Jack Murphy (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch/Ulster).