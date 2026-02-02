Ireland’s Rugby World Cup 2027 Fixtures Confirmed

The match schedule and ticket prices for Men’s Rugby World Cup Australia 2027 have been revealed, confirming dates, venues, and kick-off times for all 52 tournament matches. Fans and teams can now start planning their Rugby World Cup journey to Australia, with first tickets available from 18 February for registered fans in the exclusive Presale.

Ireland will open their campaign at the Sydney Football Stadium against Portugal on October 4th followed by a clash with familiar foes Scotland six days later in Perth. The third match sees Ireland in Melbourne to face Uruguay on October 17th.

The calendar has been designed with balanced travel logistics to ensure fairness and high‑quality performance across all 24 teams, including a minimum of five rest days between matches. Kick-off times have been chosen to suit local conditions, including later starts in warmer cities such as Townsville and Brisbane, while enabling the widest possible global audience to follow their teams across different time zones.

Behind the scenes, this schedule is the result of a rigorous technical analysis of venues – from average temperatures and capacities to transport and security – combined with collaborative planning across competition management, team services, broadcast, medical, ticketing and wider stakeholders.

Demand for tickets is already running high, with hundreds of thousands of fans already registered for the Presale that starts on 18 February at 12:00 AEDT (GMT+11) and closes on 4 March at 12:00 AEDT. This follows the incredible success of Superfan Passes, which sold out in under an hour last July, showing the excitement building for RWC 2027.

Tickets for Rugby World Cup 2027 will be available on a first-come, first-served basis via the official ticketing platform only at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com. Prices for the Presale and Application Sales Phases will start from AUD$40 for adults and AUD$20 for children. With one million tickets priced at AUD$100 or less and up to six price categories per match, the tournament has been designed to be accessible to fans of all budgets. Higher-priced tickets for the most iconic fixtures help support this inclusive pricing structure. To ensure fair access, ticket purchase limits will range from six to ten tickets per match, per customer.

View tickets prices >>

Fans have until 17 February at 12:00 AEDT to create and activate their RWC 2027 ticketing account to access the exclusive Presale.

World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson said: “The wait is over. This is the moment teams and fans have been waiting for and the start of their Rugby World Cup 2027 journey. We’ve assembled the most compelling match schedule to date, carefully designed to balance player welfare, fan experience and global reach. From the opening match in Perth | Boorloo to the final in Sydney | Wangal, get ready for six weeks of the greatest brand of rugby as our sport enters a new era of openness and entertainment with Australia 2027.”

Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 Managing Director Chris Stanley added “It’s an exhilarating time to be a rugby fan. The biggest edition of our sport’s pinnacle competition has taken full shape, with mouthwatering fixtures across the pool phase and blockbusters in every round. By clustering matches on weekends, local communities in our seven vibrant host cities will enjoy a festival atmosphere, with tickets available to suit all needs and budgets. Fans have a unique opportunity to be part of this historic edition and are encouraged to register now to access the exclusive Presale on 18 February.”

Fans can also secure ticket-inclusive hospitality and travel packages for all matches via Rugby World Cup Experiences to create unforgettable moments and enjoy exclusive access during the competition.