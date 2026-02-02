IRFU And FFR Unveil New Trophy For Ireland And France Six Nations Matches

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) and the French Federation of Rugby (FFR) today unveiled the new Solidarity / Solidarité Trophy, a landmark addition to the Six Nations Championship which will be awarded annually to the winners of the Ireland versus France fixtures in both the men’s and women’s senior competitions.

The newly commissioned trophy will be presented for the first time this year when Ireland and France meet in the 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations Championship and will thereafter be awarded on an annual basis. Two identical trophies will be presented each season to the winners of the men’s and women’s Guinness Six Nations fixtures.

The Solidarity / Solidarité Trophy celebrates the unique relationship between Ireland and France, fierce sporting rivals on the field, and long-standing partners beyond it.

At the heart of the Solidarity / Solidarité Trophy is a striking spiral design, symbolising connection, shared history and the enduring bond between the two countries. The silver and gold-plated trophies were produced by leading trophy designer and manufacturer Thomas Lyte, which also produces the Six Nations Championship Trophy, as well as the Webb Ellis Cup.

Ireland and France’s Six Nations rivalry dates back to their first meeting at Lansdowne Road in 1909. From the drama of Paris in 2000, when Brian O’Driscoll’s iconic hat-trick secured Ireland’s first win in the French capital in 28 years, to the emotion of Croke Park in 2007, when France edged a historic encounter 20-17 in the first rugby international ever staged at the venue, the fixture has produced some of rugby’s most memorable moments.

Outstanding highlights in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations tournament include Ireland’s thrilling 13-10 victory over France in Dublin in 2017, and more recently, France’s hard-fought win in Belfast in 2025, where Ireland’s spirited three try performance saw them battle back from an early deficit to keep the contest alive.

Céline Place, French Ambassador to Ireland, commented: “France and Ireland are neighbours and close partners across business, innovation, and culture, with deep economic ties and growing collaboration between our companies and institutions. Rugby holds a special place in the relationship between our two countries, and when we meet on the rugby field, it is always more than a game! The Solidarity / Solidarité Trophy is a powerful expression of the friendship, trust, and shared ambition that continue to strengthen the links between us. It is also a particularly important milestone that this is the first trophy awarded in a Six Nations match not only between men’s teams, but also two women’s teams.”

Dr John O’Driscoll, President of the IRFU added:

“The Solidarity / Solidarité Trophy reflects the deep and enduring relationship between Irish and French rugby, and between our two nations – a shared history, shared values, and a shared belief in rugby as a force for connection.

We are immensely proud to introduce a trophy that recognises one of the great rivalries in international rugby. It is also significant that the trophy is being awarded for both the men’s and women’s games. This is a statement of intent about the future we are building together through our sport.”

Florian Gill, President of the French Federation of Rugby, said: “Matches between France and Ireland have always represented the very best of international rugby, combining intensity with deep mutual respect. The Solidarity / Solidarité Trophy is a meaningful symbol of that relationship and of the shared values that unite our two countries and rugby communities.

“We are particularly proud to see this trophy come to life and delighted that, for the first time, it will be awarded to the winners of the Six Nations fixtures in both the men’s and women’s competitions. This decision reflects the equal importance our two countries place on our male and female internationals alike.

Deeply committed to the development and growth of women’s rugby, I see this as a strong statement — one that represents a united, inclusive game looking firmly to the future.”

Former Ireland Captain Brian O’Driscoll said:

“Ireland and France have shared some extraordinary moments on the rugby pitch over the years, moments that live long in the memory of players and supporters alike. The Solidarity Trophy is a powerful symbol of that rivalry and, more importantly, of the respect and friendship that underpins it. It’s a great addition to the game that we now have a trophy to celebrate everything that makes this fixture so special.”

The trophy will be presented for the first time when France host Ireland in the opening match of the men’s 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations Championship on Thursday, February 5th in Paris. An identical trophy will then be presented to the winner of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations match on April 25th in France.