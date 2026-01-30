EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 1A & 1B: Round 12 Previews

There are only six rounds of the regular season remaining after this weekend, meaning the margin for error in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A is tightening even further. Saturday’s big top four battle between Cork Constitution and Young Munster is commanding plenty of attention.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – ROUND 12:

Saturday, January 31

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

BALLYNAHINCH (8th) v LANSDOWNE (5th), Ballymacarn Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Ballynahinch: WLWWLWLLLLD; Lansdowne: WLLWWWWLWLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Ballynahinch: Points: Conor Rankin 61; Tries: Ethan Graham 6; Lansdowne: Points: James Tarrant 55; Tries: Bobby Sheehan 6

Preview: With Ethan McIlroy and Ben Moxham returning to action with Ulster, Ballynahinch have rearranged their back-line to include Quinn Armstrong and Pierce Crowe, along with Paul Kerr at out-half. Former Ulster winger Aaron Sexton has played every minute of ‘Hinch’s campaign so far.

Josh Hanlon moves to blindside flanker, replacing Marcus Rea who is in provincial duty, and captain Claytan Milligan, one of the County Down side’s Ireland Club XV call-ups, returns at hooker. They lost 18-10 at Lansdowne in late November, which kicked off a frustrating five-match winless run.

Back-to-back defeats have Lansdowne outside of the top four. The versatile Bobby Sheehan – their top try scorer with six – moves to blindside flanker and captains the team in Andy Marks’ absence. Tom Roche, Tom Daly, Cian Eddy, Jack Treanor, and Paul Wilson are their five changes in personnel.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, February 8, 2025: Ballynahinch 21 Lansdowne 24, Ballymacarn Park; Saturday, November 29, 2025: Lansdowne 18 Ballynahinch 10, Aviva Stadium back pitch

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Ballynahinch to win

CORK CONSTITUTION (4th) v YOUNG MUNSTER (3rd), Temple Hill

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Cork Constitution: LWWLLLWWWWL; Young Munster: LLLLWLLWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Cork Constitution: Points: Dylan Hicks 46; Tries: Jack Kelleher, Danny Sheahan 7 each; Young Munster: Points: Shane O’Leary 75; Tries: Hubert Gilvarry 9

Preview: Jack Kelleher is a big loss for Cork Constitution, as he was instrumental in their 29-26 victory at Young Munster earlier in the season. The talismanic number 8 is currently on trial with Northampton Saints, and is on the bench for their Premiership Rugby Cup match against Leicester Tigers tomorrow afternoon.

Opportunity knocks for others in Cork Con’s pack, including industrious lock Sean Duffy who made 15 carries against Old Belvedere. Only scoring difference separates these Munster rivals in the table, as Young Munster have put together four wins on the trot, averaging 29.8 points per game so far.

Munster’s Shay McCarthy has amassed almost 1000 running metres for Ger Slattery’s side, who hope to get Hubert Gilvarry, the division’s leading try scorer with nine, back out on the pitch after missing the last two rounds. Academy youngster Luke Murphy shone against Terenure College with a try, 13 carries, and 13 successful tackles.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 22, 2025: Young Munster 23 Cork Constitution 30, Tom Clifford Park; Saturday, November 29, 2025: Young Munster 26 Cork Constitution 29, Tom Clifford Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Cork Constitution to win

NENAGH ORMOND (10th) v ST. MARY’S COLLEGE (2nd), New Ormond Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Nenagh Ormond: LLLLLLLLLLL; St. Mary’s College: WWWWWLWWLWD

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Nenagh Ormond: Points: Conor McMahon 36; Tries: Angus Blackmore, Willie Coffey 4 each; St. Mary’s College: Points: Mick O’Gara 115; Tries: Aaron O’Sullivan 4

Preview: Angus Blackmore’s absence from Nenagh Ormond’s midfield due to knee problem sees Patrick Scully join Willie Coffey in the centre. Matt Brice has recovered from a shoulder injury to feature on the right wing, while Munster Academy prop Darragh McSweeney will have a bench role against second-placed St. Mary’s College.

Mary’s first ever trip to New Ormond Park comes two months after a comprehensive 49-15 triumph over the Tipperary men. Mark McHugh’s charges fought back for a share of the spoils against Ballynahinch, and they will to take momentum into next week’s local derby against Terenure.

Back from a hamstring injury, Connacht’s Colm Reilly starts at scrum half alongside Mary’s captain Conor Dean. Dan Goggin is restored to the back row, alongside Ronan Watters and New Zealander Josh Gimblett. There are also starts for winger Ruairi Shields, and Oisin Michel, Richie Bergin, and Conor Pierce in the tight five.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 29, 2025: St. Mary’s College 49 Nenagh Ormond 15, Templeville Road

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: St. Mary’s College to win

TERENURE COLLEGE (6th) v CLONTARF (1st), Lakelands Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Terenure College: WLWWWWLLLWL; Clontarf: LWWWWWWWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Terenure College: Points: Chris Cosgrave 54; Tries: Dan Martin, Aran Egan 6 each; Clontarf: Points: Conor Kelly 85; Tries: Dylan Donnellan 8

Preview: The pressure is building on Terenure College who have fallen down the pecking order to sixth in the standings. The next seven days could be season-defining as they host leaders Clontarf before visiting Dublin 6W rivals St. Mary’s. They also have six players heading into camp with the Ireland Club XV squad on Sunday.

Although former captain Harrison Brewer is a big loss to Terenure’s pack, young flanker Arthur Ashmore is back from a shoulder injury to start at openside flanker. Lock Oisin Shannon is promoted from the bench, Ethan Reilly slots back in at outside centre, and Max Russell reverts to the hooker position.

In terms of securing a home semi-final, Clontarf are sitting pretty at present, armed with a 14-point lead over Munsters in third. Connacht centre David Hawkshaw will make his second appearance of the season for ‘Tarf, and there are two more changes in the form of winger Peter Maher and flanker Paul Deeny, whose older brother Brian has almost 50 Leinster caps.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 1, 2025: Terenure College 15 Clontarf 17, Lakelands Park; Saturday, November 29, 2025: Clontarf 29 Terenure College 24, Castle Avenue

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Clontarf to win

UCD (9th) v OLD BELVEDERE (7th), UCD Thornfield pitch

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UCD: LWLLLWLWLLW; Old Belvedere: WWLLLLWLWLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UCD: Points: Paddy Clancy 67; Tries: Daniel Hurley 6; Old Belvedere: Points: David Wilkinson 72; Tries: Morgan Meredith 4

Preview: UCD had a huge result against Lansdowne last Saturday, coming from 15 points down and defending tigerishly to see out the result. They will need another big performance at home to Old Belvedere, who sit five points above them in the table. This should be much closer than November’s 36-12 win for Belvedere.

With Josh Ericson set to earn his second Leinster cap off the bench against Edinburgh, Ronán O’Sullivan takes his place in the ‘Belvo back row. The team that gained an impressive 18-12 victory over Cork Con remains largely intact, the back-line now containing Andre Ryan and Chris O’Connor, an Ireland U-20 international last year.

UCD will play on their all-weather Thornfield pitch for the second week running, and welcome back their top try scorer Daniel Hurley (6) on the right wing. They are without Leinster forwards Conor O’Tighearnaigh and James Culhane, meaning starts for Oisin Spain and Paul Gerard. Lucas Maguire also gets the nod at hooker.

Recent League Meetings – Friday, February 3, 2017: Old Belvedere 9 UCD 20, Anglesea Road; Saturday, November 29, 2025: Old Belvedere 36 UCD 12, Ollie Campbell Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Belvedere to win

Four of the top five teams in Division 1B are covered by just three points, jostling for position behind Old Wesley who have opened up a 10-point lead at the summit. Second-placed Instonians will be aiming to get back to winning ways tomorrow against bottom side Queen’s University.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1B – ROUND 12:

Saturday, January 31

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

INSTONIANS (2nd) v QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY (10th), Shaw’s Bridge, 2pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Instonians: WWLWLWWWLWL; Queen’s University: LDLLWLLLLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Instonians: Points: Josh Eagleson 44; Tries: Bradley McNamara 8; Queen’s University: Points: Henry Walker 35; Tries: Henry Walker 7

Preview: There is an earlier kick-off time for this Belfast derby between Instonians and a struggling Queen’s team. There is some squad rotation for Inst, who make six personnel changes following their defeat in Blackrock. Lorcan McLoughlin is back on duty with Ulster, so Ali Burke switches to the number 8 position.

Anton Lupari. Neil Saulters, and Robert Whitten all return to the hosts’ pack, as do Josh Eagleson, Hugo Ellerby, and former Ireland international Craig Gilroy in the back-line. Inst ran six tries past Queen’s in their November encounter, four of which were shared out between their elusive backs.

Queen’s have received a big boost with fit-again captain James McKillop set to feature in the second row tomorrow. Their pack is otherwise unchanged and includes an all-Ulster Academy front row of Jacob Boyd, Henry Walker, and Flynn Longstaff. Fraser Cunningham and Adam Lowey come in at outside centre and scrum half, respectively.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 29, 2025: Queen’s University 7 Instonians 40, Dub Lane

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Instonians to win

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY (3rd) v GARRYOWEN (6th), College Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Dublin University: WLWWWLWLWWL; Garryowen: WDWLLWLLLLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Dublin University: Points: Matty Lynch 101; Tries: Noah Byrne 8; Garryowen: Points: Lachlan Stewart 45; Tries: Alex Wood 5

Preview: Dublin University entertain Garryowen for the first time since April 2023, and with three places and 10 points currently separating the two sides. It was more but the Light Blues beat Naas in Tullow last week for a much-needed result. Second rows Finn McCall and Rory Woods inspired their four-try first-half performance.

Ireland Sevens international Woods will fill the blindside flanker berth tomorrow, as Billy Hayes is absent from Garryowen’s back row ahead of the start of the Ireland Under-20s’ Six Nations campaign. Jack Costello comes into the engine room, and Colm Quilligan joins the strong-running Jack Delaney in the centre.

Trinity are without their top scorer Matty Lynch (101 points) for a second successive game. An unchanged back-line is led again by Zach Quirke and Oscar Cawley, as the students look to bounce back from their 21-17 loss at Highfield. Reliable lock Max Dunne gets his first start since returning from a fractured shoulder.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, April 15, 2023: Dublin University 66 Garryowen 14, College Park; Saturday, November 29, 2025: Garryowen 21 Dublin University 27, Dooradoyle

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Dublin University to win

NAAS (9th) v CITY OF ARMAGH (4th), Forenaughts

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Naas: LLLWLWLWLLL; City of Armagh: LWWWLLWWWLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Naas: Points: Paddy Taylor 94; Tries: Paddy Taylor 8; City of Armagh: Points: Owen O’Kane 80; Tries: James McCormick 9

Preview: City of Armagh have won their last three meetings with Naas, and visit Forenaughts with the Cobras smarting from three defeats in a row. In contrast, fourth-placed Armagh are chasing a fifth victory in six rounds, but must do so without nine-try hooker James McCormick, the division’s top try scorer.

McCormick is on the bench for Ulster’s clash with Cardiff tomorrow, and with fellow provincial player Rory McGuire picking up a shoulder injury, Jonny Morton and Griffin Phillipson come into Armagh’s front row. Noah Bell and Josh McKinley are reunited as the lock pairing, and Ross Taylor and Josh Cunningham both start in the backs.

Naas, whose last win over the Ulster side was in February 2022, have made just one change in personnel. Johne Murphy saw enough against Garryowen to suggest that they can turn things around quickly. Big ball carrier Paulie Tolofua’s inclusion at number 8 sees Darragh Murphy move to the blindside.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, January 21, 2023: Naas 5 City of Armagh 32, Forenaughts; Saturday, November 29, 2025: City of Armagh 47 Naas 33, Palace Grounds

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: City of Armagh to win

OLD WESLEY (1st) v HIGHFIELD (5th), Energia Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Old Wesley: WWWLWWWWWWW; Highfield: WWLLWLLWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Old Wesley: Points: Tom Larke 119; Tries: Kieran O’Shea 8; Highfield: Points: Shane O’Riordan 67; Tries: Nicky Greene 6

Preview: The chasing pack are still in pursuit of Old Wesley, but they can dent one of their main rivals’ hopes with another winning display at home. However, James Cronin’s Highfield outfit will fancy their chances of turning over the league leaders, as they make the trip to Dublin on the back of four straight wins.

Conor Kennelly is rewarded for his impact off the Cork club’s bench last week, having made 14 tackles and nine carries. Aidan Keane makes way, so Munster Academy forward Kennelly, who turned 20 last month, and Eoin Keating combine in the engine room. Dave O’Connell moves to the back row.

Tom Larke’s early injury-enforced departure against Queen’s has prompted a change at full-back for Old Wesley. Jules Fenelon fills in for the division’s top scorer (119 points), Jarrod Homan is bumped up from the bench, and captain Kieran O’Shea, who has accumulated eight tries, Cathal Kelly, and Charlie Meagher are brought into the pack.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, January 25, 2025: Highfield 13 Old Wesley 6, Woodleigh Park; Saturday, November 29, 2025: Highfield 17 Old Wesley 21, Woodleigh Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Wesley to win

UCC (7th) v BLACKROCK COLLEGE (8th), the Mardyke

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UCC: LLLLLWWLWWL; Blackrock College: LLWWWLLLLLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UCC: Points: Charlie O’Shea 70; Tries: Ben O’Connor, Kamil Nowak 4 each; Blackrock College: Points: Tim Corkery 68; Tries: Harry Waters 6

Preview: Only a single point splits these teams in the table, and it was very tight too when they met at Stradbrook back in November. Despite yellow cards for Munster’s Alex Kendellen and Sean Edogbo, UCC prevailed 19-14 thanks to a brace of second-half penalties from Ireland U-20 prospect Charlie O’Shea.

For tomorrow’s rematch on Leeside, Ben O’Connor will line out at full-back for the students after three recent Investec Champions Cup appearances with Munster. David Kelly and Jack Casey are the two other back-line alterations, while promising Kerry youngster Michael O’Sullivan returns to pack down at number 8.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, January 18, 2025: UCC 26 Blackrock College 17, the Mardyke; Saturday, November 29, 2025: Blackrock College 14 UCC 19, Stradbrook

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: UCC to win

