Smurfit Westrock Named Official Sustainability Partner Of IRFU

Smurfit Westrock is proud to announce that it is the official sustainability partner of the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU).

Under the new partnership, Smurfit Westrock will be supporting the IRFU’s approach, both at representative level and across its 250+ affiliated rugby clubs in Ireland, to deliver a more sustainable future.

The IRFU has embarked on a long-term sustainability journey and recently launched a guide for clubs detailing practical ways to make sustainable changes in the areas of Biodiversity, Energy, Waste, Water, and Travel.

Speaking about the new partnership, Garrett Quinn, Chief Sustainability Officer of Smurfit Westrock, said:

We’re passionate about delivering excellence in what we do and are delighted to be partnering with the IRFU given the recent success of the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup and the fact that the Men’s national side is consistently ranked within the world’s top four. “The IRFU has a rich history in this country, and we’re excited to be alongside them on this exciting new chapter.”

Billy Murphy, the IRFU’s Chair of Commercial & Marketing, added: “We are delighted to welcome Smurfit Westrock as our official sustainability partner.

“Their depth of expertise and proven leadership in sustainability will play a critical role as we accelerate our efforts to drive meaningful, long-term change across Irish rugby. This partnership strengthens our ambition to embed sustainability at every level of the game.”

Smurfit Westrock has a long history of delivery across the 40 countries it operates in, working with customers, communities, and other partners to deliver more sustainable outcomes.