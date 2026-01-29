Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures This Weekend

The full focus in on the Men’s Divisions in the Energia All-Ireland League this weekend, with some intriguing match-ups across all five tiers of the competition.

Men’s Division 1A

The race for the top four looks set to be hard fought with just a point or scoring difference separating the clubs from third to sixth, as things currently stand.

Defending champions Clontarf have a healthy eight-point lead at the summit, as they cross the Liffey to play sixth-placed Terenure College on Saturday afternoon. The result from the Munster derby between Cork Constitution and Young Munster will have an impact on the pecking order come the final whistle.

Check out the Men’s Division 1A: Player Rankings – Top Tens

Division 1B

The two teams at the bottom of Division 1B have a hard road ahead, and this weekend is one of the tougher ones.

Second-from-bottom Naas face a difficult task at home to City of Armagh, while bottom side Queen’s University make the short trip to second-placed Instonians. Meanwhile, the Mardyke hosts another key match between UCC and the team just below them, Blackrock College.

Division 2A

MU Barnhall’s excellent 11-match winning run has them 13 points clear as they head north to Ballymena. Second-placed Dungannon are at home to a Banbridge side with just one win so far. Second-from-bottom Old Crescent travel to Wanderers in another meeting of teams in either half of the table.

Division 2B

Next season’s North and South restructure will be at the back of some clubs’ minds, but in the meantime there is a title and promtion to be played for. 15 points clear at the summit, all-conquering Galwegians are on the road to Enniscorthy. The match of the day, however, will take place on UL’s 4G pitch where top four rivals UL Bohemian and Sligo face off.

Division 2C

Two tough assignments loom for the bottom-placed clubs in Division 2C as Malahide are at home to high-flying Bective Rangers, while Midleton travel to Munster rivals Clonmel, who trail table-topping Thomond by five points.